Yellowstone National Park ‘thirst trap’ videos are the wildest thing on TikTok right now

A fan-run TikTok account dedicated to Yellowstone National Park has gone viral and racked up nearly a million followers in just a few days by posting "thirst traps." In each clip, users start off in wholesome, outdoorsy outfits before dramatically switching to sultry looks, then cutting to stunning shots of Yellowstone itself. Yellowstone National Park ‘thirst trap’ videos are the newest TikTok trend. (TikTok/ Yellowstone National Park)

The unexpected TikTok trend has quickly spread, inspiring similar fan-run accounts for other US national parks. The videos have also spilled over to other social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

Reactions -

While many viewers are applauding the creativity, others are confused— particularly over whether the account is officially run by the National Park Service.

“Never thought I'd say this, but if you're not following the National Parks on TikTok you're missing out!” one person commented.

Another joked, “Yellowstone National Park’s TikTok has gone feral. Their new advertising campaign is probably called ‘Thirst Trap.’”

A third person wrote, “I love the account but I've been wondering whether it actually is official...it doesn't have a blue tick. And let's face it, even for a service that has GREAT social media presence (you should check out the National Parks Service on insta for example) it doesn't feel 'official.' Still funny!”

Another added, “Your tax dollars are paying for this. I’m disgusted at @YellowstoneNPS they should be ashamed! They posted this to their TikTok account. I’m in disbelief.”

Another person commented, “Whoever is running the Yellowstone National Park TikTok account … this is some of most unhinged content I’ve ever seen, and you deserve a raise.”

Yellowstone National Park has not yet issued a statement on the online trend.