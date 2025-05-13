Singer spends $33 million to buy ‘a whole street of houses’ in popular beach city

Taiwanese singer Richie Ren has reportedly spent more than $33 million to buy ‘a whole street of houses’ in China. According to a report in The Star, the 58-year-old bought a row of houses in Qingdao, a popular Chinese beach destination known for its European-style architecture. Richie Ren has bought a whole street of houses in China(Instagram/@richiejen623)

About Qingdao

Qingdao is a major city in eastern China, located in Shandong Province on the coast of the Yellow Sea. It was a German colony from 1898 to 1914, and its architecture still reflects that influence. It is known for clean beaches, seaside promenades, and hilly landscapes, as well as its towering skyscrapers.

Sometimes known as China’s ‘European city’, Qingdao is known for its stunning bays and vibrant coastal atmosphere. In fact, it was reportedly this very atmosphere that drew Richie Ren to the city.

Who is Richie Ren?

Richie Ren (also spelled Richie Jen) is a popular Taiwanese singer and actor who rose to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s. His breakthrough album – Too Softhearted – sold over a million copies in China in 1996.

This isn’t Richie Ren’s first major foray into real estate. According to a report in the entertainment portal 8days, the Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow? star made notable property investments as far back as 1996, when he purchased several homes in Hong Kong’s upscale Ho Man Tin neighbourhood. He later sold them for a profit of NT$89 million ($3 million USD approximately).

Ren also profited handsomely from the sale of three office units in the Southmark building in Hong Kong, reportedly earning NT$220 million from the deal. He also owns properties in Shanghai and Changsha.

