Emilie Kiser son update: Did Maricopa County issue Trigg's death certificate? What we know

Days after speculation on popular TikToker Emilie Kiser's son, Trigg, several social media users claimed that Arizona's Maricopa County officials have released the three-year-old's death certificate. A chain on Reddit, with many making such claims, has gone viral. This comes after unconfirmed reports stated that Trigg may have drowned in a swimming pool in Chandler earlier this month. Emilie Kiser's son has not been identified as the boy who drowned in Chandler(Instagram/Emilie Kiser)

Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of these claims yet. We have reached out to Maricopa County via email for a confirmation.

This comes days after it was reported that a young boy was in critical condition after being pulled unconscious from a backyard pool in Arizona. The identity of the boy has not been revealed yet.

Read More: Emilie Kiser son update: Fans ‘pray for a miracle’ amid reports of Trigg's drowning in Chandler pool

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Chandler Fire Department confirmed the incident: "Chandler PD arrived on the scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy who was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR, and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival."

However, several locals claimed that they could see boards around what has been described as Emilie Kiser's residence. The TikToker has not issued a statement about these claims yet. She has not posted on any social media platform in days.

Meanwhile, one person posted on a Reddit chain (r/InfluencerSnark) said that Maricopa County records show the death certificate. We are not mentioning the case number here.

When we tried to check the certificate for verification, the portal was down.

“Guys my heart breaks for Emilie and Brady - just checked Maricopa County records and appears Trigg has passed today 5/18. Absolutely devastating😭😭” the Reddit user said.

Another social media user slammed the county for issuing the alleged certificate. “Rip Trigg Kiser. Shame on Maricopa county publishing the death certificate before the family could announce themselves. Thinking of Emilie Kiser today,” they said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.