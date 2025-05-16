Emilie Kiser son update: Fans ‘pray for a miracle’ amid reports of Trigg's drowning in Chandler pool

Fans of popular TikToker Emilie Kiser are flooding social media with prayers and messages of support following unconfirmed reports that her three-year-old son may have drowned in a swimming pool. Emilie Kiser's son has not been identified as the boy who drowned in Chandler.(Instagram/Emilie Kiser)

Earlier this week, USA TODAY reported that a young boy was in critical condition after being pulled unconscious from a backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona, on May 12.

According to the report, Chandler Police officers responded to a home on Ashley Drive and began administering CPR upon finding the boy unresponsive. He was first transported to Chandler Regional Hospital, then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. He remained in critical condition as of Thursday.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Chandler Fire Department confirmed the incident: "Chandler PD arrived on the scene first and found an unconscious 3-year-old boy who was pulled from the backyard pool. Officers began CPR, and firefighters took over patient care upon arrival."

Although the identity of the child has not been publicly disclosed, many social media users speculated that the child may be Kiser's son, Trigg.

However, neither Kiser’s family nor local authorities have confirmed these reports or issued any updates.

In the wake of the news, fans took to social media platforms like X and Reddit to share their concerns.

“Absolutely devastating. I hope they’re ok.. but this kind of situation never ends well,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Another wrote, “I’ve been in tears over this today. It’s one of my greatest fears. I am praying for a miracle for them.”

A third fan wrote, “So sad.. i can’t imagine the blame that will take place. Praying for them and their marriage. Definitely harder because she allegedly wasn’t home when this took place.”

Another person expressed, “Whether it's Trigg or some other person's kid.... I'm just sick to my stomach and heartbroken. Praying that the boy lives through this!!”