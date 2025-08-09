Emilie Kiser's husband faces serious allegations weeks after son Trigg's drowning

Emilie Kiser is facing renewed public attention following the release of a Chandler Police Department report detailing the tragic drowning of her 3-year-old son, Trigg. The incident occurred on May 12 in the family’s backyard pool, and the child passed away six days later. Newly revealed details also include allegations about what her husband, Brady Kiser, was doing at the time of the tragedy. Emilie Kiser's family tragedy has gained attention after a police report revealed her husband Brady's negligence during their son Trigg's drowning. (Emilie Kiser on Instagram)

Where was Emilie Kiser's husband during the tragic incident?

The report, which was made public on August 8, revealed that Brady was at home with Trigg and their then-newborn baby, Theodore, on May 12 while Emile was out with her friends, as reported by People magazine. Brady argued that he lost sight of his elder son for about 3 to 5 minutes as he was caring for Theodore and later found him in the pool.

However, police reported, citing video proof that Trigg "was in the backyard unsupervised for more than 9 minutes, and in the water for about 7 of those minutes." In addition, authorities allege that Brady Kiser was watching an NBA playoff game and placed a $25 bet around the time of the drowning.

The police report stated, “Brady's statements do not match what is seen on the video; he did not accurately describe one thing [Trigg] did after he went outside. This leads to the conclusion that Brady was not aware of what [Trigg] was doing and was not watching him.” It further read, “The combination of these factors led to drowning, and a remedy to any of the contributing circumstances could have prevented the outcome.”

Court rules in Emilie's favour over public release of her son's details

Just a day before the report was made public, Emilie successfully petitioned the Arizona Superior Court in Maricopa County to seal two pages of the Chandler Police Department’s investigation, citing concerns over sensitive details related to her son’s death.

AZ Central reported on July 29 that Emelie initially sought to censor parts of the police report. Court documents revealed that Matthew Kelley, a lawyer for The Arizona Republic, said the two pages reveal why the police recommended charging Brady with child abuse.

However, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office later stated there was “no likelihood of conviction” against him. Emilie's lawyer argued that making the report public could lead to “disturbing” uses of the details, like AI-generated reenactments.

According to AZ Central, Kelly said, “The section of the report Ms. Kiser seeks to redact contains information and context that is critical to provide the public a reasonably full understanding of the investigation of the drowning, the police department's decision to recommend criminal charges and the county attorney's decision not to pursue criminal charges.”

As per the court documents, because Emilie has a significant social media persona, she filed a first lawsuit on May 27 to keep records about her 3-year-old's death private in the Arizona Superior Court for Maricopa County.