Who is Sami Sheen? Denise Richards' daughter claims she ‘almost got sex trafficked’

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s 22-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, recently went online to share a horrifying account of the time she and her friend almost got sex trafficked. Ever since Sami described the incident from Monday (August 4), she has been brought into the spotlight. Sami Sheen claimed in a recent TikTok post about how she almost got sex-trafficked during a night out with her friends.(Instagram/samisheen)

Who is Sami Sheen?

Born on March 9, 2004, in Los Angeles, Sami lived a troubled childhood as her parents divorced when she was merely four years old. Since then, both her parents have been involved in a public spat, and their tumultuous relationship has been brought to the fore. Back in 2018, she made a few appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as her mother featured on the show.

"Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," Richards admitted during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live podcast. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained." In 2022, she started an OnlyFans account. Although her mother was publicly supportive of the decision, her father was dismayed by his daughter’s call.

"In a way, it was a great way to throw cold water on the situation with her daughter and all that drama," a source told PEOPLE in June 2023. "[Denise] doesn't do anything that risqué either, but she has 100,000 followers and makes $2 million a month doing it," the insider said. "Denise says she wants to support her daughter. She believes that when they turn 18, it's really hard to control what they do. You can only advise them. And Denise realizes she did Playboy herself — OnlyFans is just the modern version of that.”

What does Sami Sheen claim?

As reported by Page Six, Sami claimed in a recent TikTok post about how she almost got sex-trafficked during a night out with her friends. “We were at this restaurant pretty late. We didn’t leave until midnight, and we were outside taking photos in the parking lot. We were there for five minutes,” she said in the clip. “Out of nowhere, this man came up to us asking for money. “I said, ‘Sorry, I don’t have any cash on me. ’”

Another man then approached her. “The second I saw this man, I had the worst feeling in my stomach — like, get the f**k away from me right now,” she says. “Then he starts to reach into his back pocket and I reach into my purse and pull out my pepper spray, and I open that b***h, and he saw that, and he started to pull a card out.”

Although everyone safely made it outside of the situation, Sami still felt shaken by the incident.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta