Tom Cruise's stunning daughter Suri Cruise joins mom Katie Holmes on set of new series; looks fresh and happy

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, known for their roles in Dawson's Creek, are reuniting for a new movie trilogy titled Happy Hours. The two, who dated for a year during the early days of Dawson's Creek between 1998 and 1999, were all smiles as they shot for some scenes in New York City this week. Katie's daughter, Suri Holmes, was also seen on Thursday as the two interacted on set. Katie Holmes with daughter Suri Holmes on the set in New York City.

Katie and Joshua shoot in NYC

In the pictures shared by fan pages on X and made their way to Reddit, Katie seemed to be in a happy mood as she laughed and talked with Joshua on set. Their pictures together have now gone viral on X, with fans noting how happy she looks to be on set with Joshua. In one picture, Katie had her arms wrapped around Joshua's shoulder as he lifted her off the ground.

Meanwhile, in the latest pictures from the set that have surfaced, Katie's daughter Suri Holmes was also spotted. Suri kept it casual in a white top paired with baggy trousers as she kept beside her mother and watched her filming the scenes for the day.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the pictures, a Reddit user commented, “Am I the only one who would love to see these two together in real life? Didn’t they used to date years ago? They look like they have so much fun together.” Someone said, “My goodness her daughter is beautiful! Katie and Joshua have both aged soo well too!!!” A comment read, “Honestly obsessed with every photo from set, they both look so good.”

Katie was previously married to Tom Cruise. Their daughter, Suri, was born in 2006. Katie and Tom decided to part ways a few years later as she filed for divorce in June 2012. The divorce was finalised in August 2012.

About the new project

Deadline reported plot details about the trilogy, stating that Happy Hours is a story “about two people (Jackson and Holmes) navigating their relationship within the challenges of careers and family responsibilities and the pursuit of love, despite life’s inevitable obstacles. It’s a character-driven dramedy that explores the emotional journey of young loves who reconnect as adults, with the connective thread of shared joys, loss, and hope.”