Why did Garcelle Beauvais quit RHOBH? Reality star's decision leaves fans upset

Garcelle Beauvais shocked her fans by announcing her decision to quit Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday. In a video message shared on her Instagram account, the 58-year-old revealed that she is leaving the popular Bravo reality series after starring in it for five seasons. Garcelle Beauvais attends LA Wildfire Relief LIVE, produced by WCPG, Tiltify, Justin Tracey and CMPS, at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills on January 24, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Why did Garcelle Beauvais leave RHOBH?

“Hey, guys. So, I have some news. I have decided to leave Beverly Hills,” Beauvais began the statement she shared with her 1.4 million followers. “It’s been a wild ride,” she went on, adding, “I mean.. some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened — but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

The reality star then revealed the reason behind her decision to quit the long-running show, saying, “One of the reasons why I’m leaving is my family, my boys.” Beauvais explained that her sons' last year of high school is next year, adding that she wants to “ be a part of that.”

Beauvais welcomed her twin sons Jax Joseph Nilon and Jaid Thomas Nilon, 17, in 2007 with CAA agent Michael Nilon, whom she was married from 2001 to 2011. She is also mom to rugby player Oliver Saunders, 32, her first child, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Daniel Saunders in 1991.

Her second motivation behind leaving RHOBH was her “exciting” upcoming projects that she is “developing, producing and acting in.” “I can’t tell you anything now, but you’ll know soon,” Beauvais told her fans. She went on to thank Bravo, NBC Universal, and the show's executive producer, Andy Cohen.

“Andy Cohen says I can come back anytime, the door will always be open, so you never know, I might pop back in sometime,” Beauvais said. She concluded her statement by expressing gratitude to her fans.

“To the fans, I want to say thank you so much,” she said, adding, “You guys have cheered me on, supported me, and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf. It means a lot, and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me.”

RHOBH fans shocked by Garcelle Beauvais' announcement

Beauvais' fans flooded the comment section, showing her love and expressing their shock over the news. “Oh my God! Garcelle, We will really miss you! You brought so much integrity and warmth and humor to the franchise,” one fan wrote.

A second added, “Your casting meant so much to us (iykyk). The epitome of class, grace & beauty. We’ll miss you so much!” while a third called it the “end of an era.” Another upset fan wrote, “My heart just broke into a million pieces.”

One more chimed in with, “You were really one of the reasons why we started watching again. Sad to see you go, wondering if we’ll keep watching, you’ll be missed.”