Andy Cohen jokes Trump-Zelensky clash had 'real housewives' energy

Andy Cohen didn’t hold back when comparing President Donald Trump’s tense meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the over-the-top confrontations seen on The Real Housewives franchise. Andy Cohen, host of the Watch What Happens Live show.

Andy Cohen mocks Trump-Zelenskyy clash

The Watch What Happens Live host took to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in on the heated exchange that took place at the White House. When a social media user jokingly asked if they had just witnessed “The Real Housewives of the World,” Cohen responded with a sharp quip:

"We did… and Zelenskyy ate them up."

As the longtime producer of Real Housewives, Cohen is no stranger to drama—nor is he shy about voicing his political opinions. A frequent critic of Trump, Cohen has publicly endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2024 presidential campaign.

What happened between Trump and Zelenskyy?

Cohen’s tweet came after a fiery confrontation in the Oval Office, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance clashed with Zelenskyy over U.S. support for Ukraine.

Tensions flared when Vance accused Zelenskyy of being “disrespectful” and insisted that he should be thanking the U.S. instead of pressing for more aid. Trump took it a step further, later stating that Zelenskyy was “not ready for peace if America is involved”.

Following the heated exchange, Trump reportedly told Zelenskyy to leave the White House. The abrupt exit also cast doubt over a potential rare earth mineral deal between Ukraine and the U.S., which was expected to be finalized during the visit.

Cohen has long been vocal about his disapproval of Trump, calling him a “weak man” with a “fragile ego” in past social media posts. His disdain for the former president was evident when he endorsed Kamala Harris, stating that he believed she was “mentally fit to serve as Commander-in-Chief and not too old for the job.”

In his endorsement, Cohen cited key issues such as reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and gun control as reasons for his support.