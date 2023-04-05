Home / Entertainment / Tv / Vanderpump Rules scandal: Garcelle Beauvais' son Oliver defends Raquel's Involvement in Tom Sandoval cheating affair

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 05, 2023 08:00 PM IST

In scandalous turn of events, Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders has come forward to defend Raquel Leviss’ involvement in the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal

In a shocking turn of events, Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders has come forward to defend Raquel Leviss in the wake of the explosive cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval. The eldest child of the actress, who is currently appearing on the reality series Vanderpump Rules, appeared on “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast and spoke out against the harsh criticism that Leviss has been receiving from fans.

“It rubs me the wrong way how many people I feel like are so quick to judge or say negative things about somebody without really, genuinely knowing the person. You gotta give her a break,” Saunders said, before adding: “It’s a mistake, and we all make mistakes.”

Saunders, who hooked up with Leviss in August 2022, argued that it was unfair for viewers to take their anger out on Leviss, especially given that they had all made mistakes in their lives. “Yes, she shouldn’t have been hooking up with our friend’s dude, but we all make mistakes. I don’t think you can really judge somebody’s whole character by just one action that’s happened.”

Leviss, who has been a central figure in the drama-filled season of Vanderpump Rules, has been facing criticism from her costars and fans alike after it was revealed that she had been involved in a cheating scandal with Sandoval. The scandal ultimately led to his breakup with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

Despite the backlash, Leviss has been attempting to make amends for her actions. In a public statement posted on Instagram, she apologized for her behavior and expressed her desire to seek counseling to address her issues.

Embarrassed' to share the same city, Real Housewives star Meghan King takes Medix's side calls out Tom 'Scandoval'

As the scandal continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how it will affect the future of the popular reality series. However, with Garcelle Beauvais’ son now entering the fray, viewers can expect even more drama in the weeks and months to come.

