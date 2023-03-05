Ariana Madix reportedly separates from Tom Sandoval after his infidelity with Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have reportedly ended their nine-year relationship. The outlet learned from an anonymous insider that Madix discovered Sandoval's alleged infidelity with Raquel Leviss, a fellow co-star, leading to the couple's split as quoted by PEOPLE. (Also read: Raven Ross shares how she found out SK Alagbada's infidelity: 'It started with one girl who he’d actually met in.....')

An anonymous insider has shed light on the reasons behind the end of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's nine-year relationship. According to the source, Madix had been experiencing problems in their relationship for some time. However, the final nail in the coffin was reportedly Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss, another costar of Vanderpump Rules. The insider disclosed that Ariana had endured a lot during their relationship, but discovering the infidelity was something she could not tolerate. Madix was allegedly hurt by Sandoval's actions and decided to end things with him.

As the news of the breakup spreads, fans of the couple are left heartbroken and wondering about the future of their favorite reality stars. Many have expressed support for Madix, while others have speculated about the impact of the situation on Tom's and Raquel careers in the entertainment industry.

It is unclear if either Tom or Raquel will address the allegations or how this situation will affect their professional and personal lives moving forward. Only time will tell what the future holds for the former couple and those involved.

TMZ has reported that filming for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is ongoing, and viewers can expect to see all the drama unfold in upcoming episodes. The outlet was the first to break the news of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's recent breakup.

Interestingly, when Madix first joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in 2013, there were rumors that she had cheated with Sandoval while he was dating former series star Kristen Doute. The revelation adds another layer of complexity to the recent breakup and suggests that the former couple's relationship may have been tumultuous from the beginning.

Ariana has starred in films such as Working It Out, Killer Eye: Halloween Haunt, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, Dirty Dealing 3D and Dead End among others.