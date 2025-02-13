Kyle Richards supports RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp as she undergoes surgery for ‘multiple’ brain tumours

Kyle Richards, 56, rushed to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Teddi Mellencamp's side as she underwent emergency brain surgery on Wednesday. The 43-year-old took to social media to announce that she had been diagnosed with “multiple tumours” that doctors believe had been growing for at least six months. Kyle Richards supports her fellow RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp amid her brain surgery(Instagram)

Kyle Richards supports Teddi Mellencamp as she undergoes brain tumour surgery

In a video shared on her Instagram story, Mellencamp was seen on a hospital bed with Richards and Morgan Wade by her side. “Yup, here we go!” the Two T's in a Pod host says in the clip, adding, “We’re all getting ready. How many minutes? What’s the countdown?”

As Mellencamp turned the camera towards her RHOBH co-star and the 30-year-old country singer, they waved and smiled. She was then told there she was just “10 minutes” away from surgery. The video came after the reality star revealed her diagnosis via a statement shared on her Instagram handle. “For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she wrote.

“Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months,” she went on, adding that two of the tumours would be removed “surgically” on Wednesday, while “the remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

Mellencamp went on to express gratitude towards her “children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health.” “Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey,” she added.