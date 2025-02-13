Menu Explore
John Legend says he, wife Chrissy Teigen are considering leaving California: ‘The danger felt…’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 13, 2025 03:54 PM IST

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, are considering relocating back to New York, here's why

John Legend is considering moving back to New York in the aftermath of the devastating California wildfires. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Tuesday, the 12-time Grammy winner admitted that he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have “always” wanted to relocate to the Big Apple, where got his musical start. The 46-year-old explained the Los Angeles fires were a “collective trauma” that affected his family.

Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are considering leaving California after LA fires

“Chrissy and I have always considered returning to New York, where we once lived. We probably will, once our youngest ones grow up a bit,” Legend told the outlet. He and the Cravings cookbook author, who got married in 2013, share four children: Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 2, and Wren, 1. The All of Me hitmaker confessed that “every time nature shows its wrath, we wonder if it’s time to head back east.” “Who knows?” he remarked.

Recalling the wildfires that killed at least 29 and left thousands displaced from their homes, Legend said he saw the “flames and billowing smoke from the Palisades fire” upon returning to LA after a vacation. He explained that his family's “fear grew” after watching the devastation on television. “When the Sunset fire began to expand on Jan. 9, the danger felt too close for comfort,” the Tonight singer said.

“That night, my wife and I gathered our four kids, four dogs and bearded dragon and drove south to a hotel in Carlsbad. We didn’t return until the following week,” Legend recalled. The Ordinary People crooner went on to say that while his $17.5 million Beverly Hills mansion was “safe,” others were not “so fortunate,” and the threat still looms.” “The fires were a collective trauma that shook everyone, including our kids,” he added.

