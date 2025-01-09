John Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen shares her ‘scared’ experience amid Los Angeles wildfires

Chrissy Teigen shared an emotional update on social media regarding her family’s evacuation amid the raging wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles County. The 39-year-old model and television personality posted a selfie, visibly shaken, as she stood in her closet with a suitcase in hand. Dressed in all black, Teigen covered her face with one hand, offering a poignant glimpse into the uncertainty and distress many are facing as the fires continue to devastate the region. Chrissy Teigen shared a heartfelt update on social media about her family's evacuation due to wildfires in Los Angeles. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)(AFP)

Teign reveals her scary experience amid LA wildfires

Teigen shared a candid and emotional update on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, documenting the “very surreal” experience of packing up her family’s belongings as Los Angeles County continues to be ravaged by wildfires. In a vulnerable moment, she told her 41.9 million followers, “I’m very scared now.”

However, later, she lightened the mood by posting a picture of a Lego project in progress, joking that she had “f**king told” her husband, John Legend, “not to start” it. Just hours earlier, Teigen had reassured her followers that she and her family including their four children, Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 1, and Wren, also 1 were “OK as of right now.” She wrote, “I haven’t had the words, it is a hellscape. … Thank you for reaching out. Looking for any and all ways to help our community right now,” at the time.

Teigen shares her pets are also safe

The family of six along with their pets safely reached a hotel by Wednesday night. She shared footage of her pups surrounding her in bed while she giggled and deeply sighed. In the caption, she wrote, “4 kids 4 dogs and a bearded dragon walk into a hotel.” She assured her followers that her bearded dragon “made it” as she asked one of her pooches to “relax,” as reported by Page Six. She added, “Don’t worry. … We would never forget Sebastian. How dare you guys.”

At least 100,000 people have been displaced as six massive wildfires continue to rage across Los Angeles, ABC News reported early Thursday.