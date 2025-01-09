Is Taylor Swift's LA home also in danger from Palisades fire like Ben Affleck and Paris Hilton's?

Is Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills mansion the next celebrity home in danger from the raging Palisades Fire? With fierce winds fueling the wildfire’s spread, Hollywood A-listers like Ben Affleck and Paris Hilton have already been forced to evacuate their luxurious estates. Reportedly, the popstar has over 8 properties in the United States worth $150. She also owns a lavish estate in LA, a historical property originally built for film producer Samuel Goldwyn. Taylor Swift and Blake Lively spotted together in Brooklyn

Is Taylor Swift's LA home safe from Palisades fire?

The Palisades Fire has already left a trail of destruction, with several celebrity homes damaged or entirely destroyed. Many were forced to flee or take shelter in hotels after California Governor Gavin Newsom declared an emergency. Taylor Swift's stunning Beverly Hills mansion, a sprawling 10,982 square feet, has been a source of anxiety for her fans lately with the wildfires raging in California. Swift purchased this mansion for $25 million back in 2015.

Also read: Ben Affleck to Tom Hanks: Which star homes are dangerously close to raging LA wildfires?

Thankfully her beautiful six-bedroom, five-bathroom estate seems to be safe from the wildfire, which has already destroyed over 1,000 homes and is still burning fiercely. According to CBS's regional map, the mansion is situated outside the mandatory evacuation zone and has not received any evacuation warnings.

Ben Affleck to Paris Hilton: Celebrities homes close to LA wildfires

Ben Affleck was recently seen leaving his $20 million bachelor pad in distress, seeking refuge at ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home after the fire threatened his property. The fire is currently raging west of the high-profile neighbourhood. However, the city of Los Angeles has issued an air quality warning for residents due to the thick smoke blanketing the area.

Also read: Ashton Kutcher battles wildfires with garden hose to protect friend’s home: Watch

Paris Hilton’s Malibu estate also suffered significant damage, while other stars like Leighton Meester and Adam Brody reportedly lost their $6.5 million home to the flames. Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, expressed concern on Instagram about the growing wildfire threatening the Pacific Palisades, where he grew up. While the couple has owned multiple homes in the area, they have yet to comment on the situation.

Celebrities like Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Miles Teller, Eugene Levy, Anthony Hopkins, Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Cameron Mathison, Cobie Smulders, Diane Warren, Cary Elwes, and Fergie either lost their homes entirely or faced big threats.