JLo and Ben Affleck's assets worth millions complicating divorce: $68m Beverly Hills marital home stuck in the middle

Two decades after working together in Gigli, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tried rekindling their romantic fire again. Sparks flew once more, and the epic love story led to a marriage that was ultimately not meant to be. Speculations about their relationship fizzling out earlier this year culminated months later on an official turn as Jenny from the Block filed for divorce from the Air director two years after their wedding ceremony on August 20. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills was put on the market in July.

JLo has stayed true to her words, as her love really don't cost a thing. The legal documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, obtained by TMZ, not only listed the Jersey Girl costars' date of separation as April 26, 2024, but also that there was no prenuptial agreement between the pair.

This means that all assets and earnings Bennifer made during their two-year marriage are now community property. According to the filing, Lopez also waived her claim to spousal support, asking the judge to deny Affleck the same.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's net worths

According to Forbes, Lopez's net worth was estimated at $150 million in 2020, whereas Affleck's was listed at $55 million.

As of 2024, JLo's wealth has witnessed staggering growth and is around $400 million. Meanwhile, the Argo⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ star's net worth has also substantially risen, but it still lags behind Lopez's at $150 million.

Assets at stake in JLo and Ben Affleck's divorce

Apart from their considerable personal assets, the former couple's colossal $68 million Beverly Hills is stuck in the middle. Ben and Jen's marital home was reportedly put on the market in July, but its sale has seen no movement even over a month later. The Gigli stars purchased the property in May 2023 for $60 million but have since flipped the place, listing its sale for a price tag that is $8 million higher.

Earlier this month, the New York Post also reported that whoever ultimately buys the place would have to do it at a jacked-up price because, in addition to its staggering $68 million tag, the estate is attracting an unbelievable tax bill, adding $1,000 a day to keep things running.

Despite Chicago's relatively lower tax rates, Zillow estimated that last year's tax bill amounted to more than $400,000.

A source familiar with the exes recently told People that Jennifer Lopez isn't comfortable living there. “She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well,” the insider said.

Celebrity divorce attorney Christopher Melcher, though hesitant to state the pair's division of assets, told Fox News Digital that while their marriage lasted only two years, "the parties have significant wealth, and that makes a divorce complex. They can maintain privacy by agreeing on all aspects of their split."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's source of earnings during their marriage

However, with reports already suggesting that Bennifer had no prenup, not only could their Beverly Hills mansion be considered community property, but also their earnings made through several projects since their 2022 wedding.

Lopez's Shotgun Wedding, This is Me… Now, The Mother and Atlas were made in the past two years since she got hitched to Affleck. She's also linked to major endorsement deals with brands like Coach and Intimissimi, and entered the alcohol market dominated by celebrity-famed businesses with her Delola Cocktail line last year.

Similarly, the following projects of The Accountant actor came out during this period: Hypnotic and Air. Affleck also produced Kiss the Future, Small Things Like These and The Instigators.

That's not all. Ben's production company, Artists Equity (with Matt Damon), founded in 2022, even produced Jennifer's The Greatest Love Story Never Told. As reported by People Magazine, the production banner also backed forthcoming titles Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider-Woman, both starring Lopez.