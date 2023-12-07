close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Jennifer Lopez to star in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' adaptation

Jennifer Lopez to star in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' adaptation

PTI |
Dec 07, 2023 04:29 PM IST

Jennifer Lopez to star in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' adaptation

Los Angeles, Dec 7 (PTI) Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is set to star in the feature adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical "Kiss of the Spider Woman".

HT Image
HT Image

The movie will be written and directed by Bill Condon of "Dreamgirls" and "Beauty and the Beast" fame, reported entertainment news website Deadline.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The 1993 musical, led by Chita Rivera, was itself based on the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig and the 1985 movie, starring William Hurt and Raul Juila

Set in an Argentinian prison in 1981, "Kiss of the Spider Woman" centres on Luis Molina, a gay hairdresser arrested for “corruption of a minor”. Molina imagines stories starring Aurora (Lopez) — a vampy film diva. Molina’s prison life is complicated when he is forced to share his cell with Marxist political prisoner Valentin Arregui Paz.

The makers are currently searching for an actor to play Molina. The project is expected to start production in April in New Jersey.

It will be produced by Barry Josephson, Tom Kirdahy, Greg Yolen and Matt Geller with Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina executive producing on behalf of Nuyorican Productions.

Get more updates from Bollywood , and Animal Box Office Collection, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out