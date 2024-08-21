Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on 2nd wedding anniversary with no prenup in place

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have formally filed for divorce after months of separation rumors. Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck amid their ongoing financial dispute, as per TMZ.(Jennifer Lopez)

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Lopez filed for divorce without a lawyer on Tuesday, August 20, the day of their second wedding anniversary.

The On The Floor hitmaker, who has been spotted wearing her wedding band lately, specified April 26, 2024 as the date of separation.

Notably, Ben is divorcing for the second time, and Jennifer for the fourth.

There is no prenuptial agreement

Insiders have claimed that the couple did not execute a prenuptial agreement before getting married in July 2022, Daily Mail reported. In the absence of the agreement, Ben and Jennifer's separate income from the previous two years, including any proceeds from big brand deals or motion picture productions, would go to the community.

The court documents revealed that Jennifer urged the judge to refuse spousal support for Ben as well, even though she is not seeking it herself.

What is the reason behind their divorce?

Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben amid their ongoing financial dispute, as per TMZ.

Insiders stated that they both were involved in heated settlement negotiations for several months. Jennifer and Ben have occasionally cut off all communication.

They marketed their $68 million marital residence in Beverly Hills in May, one year after buying it for $60 million. They put the expansive property up for public listing in June after attempting to sell it off-market.

In July, Ben completed the closing of the escrow on a brand-new $20.5 million bachelor pad in the Pacific Palisades, just days after Jennifer turned 55. Jennifer's still looking for a home in LA.

The couple hasn't been photographed together in public since June 2, but this week Jennifer noticed departing his $100,000-a-month rented house in Brentwood.

She was celebrating his 52nd birthday along with his 51-year-old ex-wife Jennifer Garner and kids

Ben did not attend Jennifer's extravagant 55th birthday party in The Hamptons in late July, which had a Bridgerton theme.

They both met each other on the set of their movie Gigli in December 2001.