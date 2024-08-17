Jennifer Lopez’s ‘intimate’ visit to Ben Affleck’s 52nd birthday after his ex-wife Garner’s appearance

Ben Affleck celebrated his 52nd birthday surrounded by a small group of loved ones. The actor marked the occasion with an intimate gathering, a departure from the normally star-studded parties often associated with his Hollywood status. Earlier, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner was spotted visiting his Brentwood residence, after which Jennifer Lopez, who had spent the summer apart from her husband, joined him later for a more private celebration. The singer, however, remained mum on social media. Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, pic credit- BACKGRID via pagesix

Jen and Ben together on 52nd birthday

"Ben is planning to keep things intimate for his birthday, spending it with close friends and family," a source told OK! magazine earlier. The actor, currently busy shooting for Accountant 2, reportedly received a private visit from his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who was photographed outside his rental property.

For unversed, Affleck recently bought a $20 million bachelor pad in LA, but he hasn't moved in yet. Although Lopez was present with her husband for his special day, she chose not to share any updates on social media to celebrate the occasion.

Jennifer Lopez spotted outside Ben Affleck’s Brentwood rental

The 55-year-old pop diva strolled into the actor’s house rocking a tan jacket and jeans, complete with hoop earrings and a sassy ponytail. While she skipped posting about his birthday on social media, she made up for it by flaunting her haute couture with a series of glamorous throwback photos from her own birthday on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Lopez was living it up in the Hamptons last month with a Bridgerton-themed birthday party without Affleck, who also decided to skip their second wedding anniversary.

The recent visit comes after the Atlas star spent nearly five private hours with her husband on Sunday before returning to work. Rumours are rife that the Gigli co-stars are heading for a divorce, with claims that they have signed the papers but have yet to submit them. Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner is reportedly doing everything she can to save their marriage, as she believes Jennifer Lopez is the only one who can help keep Affleck sober.

"Just because she's not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids," a source told People earlier. Another insider mentioned that the Hollywood star plans to dedicate his 52nd year to focusing on his children with ex Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.