Ben Affleck ‘had to leave to avoid his worst nightmare,’ here's what ‘triggered’ him in marriage to Jennifer Lopez

Talks of break-up and divorce between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been doing rounds this summer as they spent it apart. Sources from Hollywood claimed that Affleck had to call quits with J.Lo to protect his sobriety. The ‘glam style’ of the singer was increasing sobriety risk for her husband. Ben Affleck called quits as Jennifer Lopez's lifestyle threatened his sobriety. (Instagram)

Affleck calls quits because of Jlo’s ‘Glam lifestyle’

A source said the couple’s relationship was paralysed because of Lopez’s lifestyle choices. The source said, “The marriage was incredibly overwhelming – J.Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation.”

The Batman actor has had his issues with alcohol and has been in and out of rehab to get clean was said to be “risking his sobriety in that environment” after his wife launched her alcohol line, Deola in 2023. Hence he “had to leave to avoid his worst nightmare – a relapse,” sources claimed, as reported by RadarOnline.

In 2023, the On the Floor singer confirmed, after being sober for years, that she does “enjoy the occasional cocktail”. She added, “I do drink responsibly. I don’t drink to get s---faced.” However, some who have struggled with alcohol like Affleck, “there’s no middle ground.”

An insider said, “It’s really unhealthy for him to be around any kind of alcohol. And with J. Lo, the drinking came with parties, surrounded by fake people who treated him special because of his fame, which was a trigger for him.”

An unhappy marriage

In a 2021 interview, Affleck discussed his divorce from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner said that alcohol seemed like a solution when he was not happy in his previous marriage. He said, “It’s part of why I started drinking…because I was trapped. I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out to be the solution.” He split with his Garner in 2015 and went to rehab in 2017. The Electra actor staged an intervention and drove him to rehab, in 2018.

Affleck is currently adjusting himself to the new alone time following rumoured spit with Lopez. He spent his entire summer in Los Angeles working on the sets of his upcoming film The Accountant 2.

An insider said, “He’s moving on. His plate is full. That’s just how Ben deals with adversity now that he’s committed to staying sober: He buckles down and focuses on the work. He’s not looking back. Ultimately, ending the marriage was the best decision. If Ben hadn’t ended it, many believe he would have eventually started drinking again – and that would have been a disaster.”