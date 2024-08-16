Ben Affeleck's ‘ignoring’ behaviour makes Jennifer Lopez ‘sick to her stomach’

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly bewildered and “sick to her stomach” by Ben Affleck’s recent “ignoring” behaviour, which has cast a shadow over their relationship this summer. An old photograph of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez from when they were engaged. (Instagram)

The ‘Get Right’ singer was particularly stunned by Affleck’s apparent indifference towards two significant dates in their relationship: their second wedding anniversary and her 55th birthday.

According to sources close to the couple, Lopez was shocked when Affleck completely “ignored” these important dates. Instead of celebrating with his wife, the Batman vs Superman star was preoccupied with purchasing a $20.5 million mansion.

“The fact that he bought a new home while she was celebrating her birthday in the Hamptons was really humiliating for her,” an insider told InTouch.

“Plus, one day he has his ring on, and the next day it’s off — it’s like he’s gaslighting her.”

J.Lo and Ben Affleck's relationship turns toxic

Just a year ago, Lopez and Affleck appeared to be madly in love, frequently displaying their affection for each other in public and tied the knot in 2022. “The way Ben ignored their anniversary, then her birthday, while having the tenacity to claim he’s protecting her somehow… it was shocking,” the source said.

“It makes J.Lo sick to her stomach. People in their circle are wondering how it’s gotten to this point and become so toxic.”

According to reports, it is not only JLo who is fed up with Affleck's behaviour; many of Lopez’s friends and colleagues are also fed up with Affleck's behaviour. This includes Lopez’s longtime talent manager, Benny Medina. “The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood,” another insider told Page Six.

Medina had reservations about Lopez and Affleck getting back together, especially after their failed engagement in 2004. “His attitude was, 'I’m gonna say nothing.’ [There] was no, ‘Good for you,’ but also, [he] wasn’t negative,” the insider explained. “He knows her and he knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what’s the point?”