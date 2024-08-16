Ben Affleck celebrates birthday with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez drops blast from the past

As Ben Affleck celebrated another year, it was his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who shared the spotlight. The former couple, known for their friendly demeanour post-split, were seen together, on August 15 at the actor’s Brentwood rental where he is currently residing. Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner spotted in Brentwood schoolyard(New York Post)

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, Affleck's current wife, took a nostalgic detour, sharing birthday throwback photos. However, it seems the Jenny from the Block singer was more interested in celebrating herself than her husband this time around, as the photos were actually from her own birthday bash just weeks ago.

Jennifer Garner visits Ben Affleck on his birthday

The Accountant 2 star turned 52 on Thursday. Garner, who lives in the same Brentwood neighbourhood, was spotted stepping out of her car in a striped white T-shirt and a pair of navy trousers while visiting his rental accommodation. The actress has been seen visiting Affleck several times amid his marital issues with Jennifer Lopez and is said to have played a significant role in helping the couple reconcile during their time apart.

The 13 Going on 30 star, opted for a laid-back look, going makeup-free and choosing a casual outfit that suggested she wasn't in a party mood. Instead, her attire pointed to a friendly visit for her ex's birthday. She completed her look with glasses and understated jewellery, including delicate silver earrings and an Apple Watch, as captured in photos by Daily Mail.

Jennifer Lopez shares throwbacks on Affleck’s birthday

Garner's visit closely followed Lopez sharing throwback solo photos from her birthday on Instagram. The Atlas star celebrated her birthday last month in the Hamptons, where she enjoyed a lavish Bridgerton-themed party with close friends and family. However, Affleck was notably absent. The couple has not been seen together since March 30, and rumours of marital troubles, including the possibility of signed divorce papers, continue to swirl.

Garner and Affleck share three children: Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12. The duo co-parent their kids together. Meanwhile, Lopez, who has twins Emme and Max from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, is also said to be very close with Affleck’s children. She especially has a strong relationship with Violet, with whom she has been spotted multiple times spending time together and flocking to restaurants, despite living apart from her husband.