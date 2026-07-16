Vijay Sethupathi says financial struggles shaped his childhood: ‘Sat with my father when debt collectors came’

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is widely regarded as one of the most versatile performers in Indian cinema today. Known for balancing commercial entertainers with critically acclaimed films, the Tamil star has built a successful career. However, long before becoming one of the industry's most sought-after actors, Vijay says his life was shaped by financial struggles that influenced every decision his family made. Vijay Sethpathi recalls growing up in poverty, debt.

Vijay Sethupathi recalls his financial struggles Speaking on the Truly Ram podcast, Vijay looked back on his childhood and shared how growing up with financial difficulties made him mature at a young age. He said that poverty was a constant part of his early life and that his family's financial condition often determined what they could aspire to or afford.

Recalling those years, Vijay said, "Financial struggles were mostly what I saw in childhood. People say youth is full of poverty and hardship. I've faced that question many times from a young age. That's all there was. Because when you want something, we have to calculate how much you want, and your financial status decides it. Even when debt collectors came over, or someone sat down, I was the one who'd sit with my dad. I was the one dealing with it."

The actor also revealed that acting was never part of his original plans. Instead, he always imagined himself becoming a businessman and said, “I didn't have any desire to do movies, sir. I've always loved working, sir. I wanted to become a businessman. When I was in school, I used to go for daily wage jobs. After that, I worked at a telephone booth. I've knocked on many doors in my life doing night shoots, sir.”

About Vijay Sethupathi Vijay Sethupathi began his acting career with brief and supporting roles before getting his breakthrough with Pizza and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom in 2012. He went on to establish himself with films such as Soodhu Kavvum, Vikram Vedha, 96, Super Deluxe, Master, Vikram, Jawan and Maharaja. His ability to play both leading roles and memorable supporting characters has earned him widespread appreciation across languages.

In 2023, Vijay made his OTT debut with the crime thriller series Farzi, starring alongside Shahid Kapoor. Over the course of his career, he has won several accolades, including multiple National Film Awards, and is now among the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, with more than 50 films to his credit.

The actor was last seen in the 2026 film Gandhi Talks. He has several projects in the pipeline, including Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, backed by Puri Jagannadh and co-starring Tabu, Samyuktha and Duniya Vijay. The film's release date is yet to be announced. Vijay will also be seen in Train, directed by Mysskin, which features Shruti Haasan, Nasser, Ira Dayanandreddy and others in key roles.