Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh film mints 150 crore; beats Vikram Vedha, Jaat lifetime

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has gone from strength to strength at the box office in its opening weekend. The spy drama, which has received lots of love from fans, registered its biggest single-day gross on Sunday, seeing a 30% jump from Saturday, and a whopping 55% increase over its opening day. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh's film is off to a good start.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar earned ₹43 crore net in India on Sunday, its biggest day so far. Overseas, too, the film had a bumper Sunday, earning an estimated $1.2 million in the international territories. As of Sunday night, Dhurandhar’s domestic collection stands at an impressive ₹103 crore net ( ₹123.50 crore gross). The film has managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark in its opening weekend, largely due to impressive word-of-mouth growth.

Overseas, Dhurandhar has now earned $3.2 million gross, showing impressive jumps in collections both on Saturday and Sunday. Its global collection now stands at ₹152 crore in just three days.

Dhurandhar beats major actioners

The scale of Dhurandhar’s success can be gauged by the fact that it has eclipsed the lifetime collections of several big action entertainers in three days. The film’s ₹152 crore gross is now higher than that of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 ( ₹137 crore), Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha ( ₹135 crore), and Sunny Deol’s Jaat ( ₹110 crore). Going by current trends, Dhurandhar should sail through the remainder of the week and cross ₹250 crore easily. Depending on how it can sustain through its second week, the film looks set to be a big hit.

All about Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is inspired by real events from Pakistan’s Lyari, and the Indian intelligence’s role in dismantling the terror network there. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. Part 2 of the film will release on March 19, 2026, concluding the story.