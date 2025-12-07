Dhurandhar box office collection day 3 (updated live): Will Ranveer Singh's film deliver a 100 crore opening weekend?

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 3 (updated live): Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited spy action thriller Dhurandhar finally released in cinemas on December 5. The film opened to largely positive reviews from both critics and audiences, comfortably surpassing Saiyaara with its opening-day haul. It is now eyeing a bumper ₹100 crore opening weekend. Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh's still from the spy action thriller.

Dhurandhar box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar exceeded expectations with a strong start, earning ₹27 crore net in India on Day 1. The film witnessed a 14.29% jump on Saturday, collecting ₹32 crore and taking its total to ₹59 crore. The momentum continued on Day 3, with the film having already collected ₹31.21 crore by 7 pm on Sunday.

With this, the film has crossed the ₹90 crore mark at the domestic box office, with the total now standing at ₹91.21 crore. Dhurandhar is racing towards the ₹100 crore milestone, and it remains to be seen whether the weekend turns out to be a blockbuster finish for Ranveer and the film. What’s clear is that strong word of mouth is working heavily in its favour. If the film crosses over ₹100 crore, it will be Ranveer's biggest openining weekend, beating his previous films like Simmba ( ₹75.11 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( ₹46.81 crore).

About Dhurandhar

Set in Pakistan, the spy thriller follows Ranveer Singh as an Indian operative who infiltrates the Lyrai gang to relay intelligence on terrorist networks. Based on true events, the film unfolds in the early 2000s and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan in lead roles, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The cast’s performances have drawn widespread praise, with fans particularly impressed by Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of Rehman Dakait and Ranveer’s turn as Hamza. R. Madhavan’s physical transformation has also become a talking point.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review reads: “Dhurandhar works best as a character study wrapped in a sprawling espionage drama. The storytelling is indulgent and detailed, but the emotional stakes and the cast keep you hooked. Trim thirty minutes and this would have been a knockout. As it stands, it is a sturdy watch.”