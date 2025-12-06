Fans declare 2025 the year of Akshaye Khanna after his power-packed performances in Dhurandhar, Chhaava

Actor Akshaye Khanna is earning immense praise for his performance in Dhurandhar. The spy thriller, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, is directed by Aditya Dhar. Many viewers who saw the film in theatres took to social media to draw particular attention to Akshaye's performance in the film as Rehman Dakait, a Pakistani crime lord and politician. He is a key antagonist in the film. (Also read: Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's best ever ₹40 crore opening beats Padmaavat, Saiyaara) Akshaye Khanna in a still from Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres on December 5.

The year of Akshaye Khanna

One user wrote, “The ‘A’ in Akshaye Khanna stands for AURA. Terrific screen presence🔥 #Dhurandhar.” Another said, “Akshaye Khanna was honestly on another level in Dhurandhar. There’s a tense, ecstatic moment that ends and he casually says “wooooo”. He nailed every scene literally!”

A fan said, “Can we just declare 2025 the year of Akshaye Khanna sir. Incredible in Chaava and then pushed the envelope further in #Dhurandhar. What a performance!”

Fans love his entry in Dhurandhar

A second fan highlighted the entry of Akshaye in Dhurandhar and commented that he is the scene stealer in the film from the get-go. He said, “Akshaye Khanna is a GOAT Actor- We All Know That. But Kudos to @AdityaDharFilms for presenting his character in the best way till date. Akshaye Khanna is the ultimate show stealer & this scene with the Arabic song and his dance is an absolute vibe.”

“Akshaye Khanna’s screen presence is so strong that he ended up overshadowing everyone,” said another fan. “Akshaye Khanna ka sahi hai (got it right). nepo baby but has its own league. went from romantic to comedy to negative roles. tried everything, made his mark. does his work, goes home. treats it like a job. stays away from stardom. mast life,” added another.

"> No social media> No PR machinery> No airport pap walks> No controversy bait> No interviews for clout> Disappears for years> Returns with two films in 2025> Effortlessly dominates the screen and steals the show from the lead actors. Akshaye Khanna: the quietest but loudest performer," noted a fan.

Akshaye Khanna started the year with Chhaava, in which he played Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, a role that earned him wide praise. He was the antagonist to Vicky Kaushal's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film. With Dhurandhar, the actor has capped off a great year with two equally effective performances. The film had a great opening, collecting ₹27 crore on Friday.