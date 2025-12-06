Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's best ever 40 crore opening beats Padmaavat, Saiyaara

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has stormed to the top of the box office charts on its opening day in theatres. The spy drama registered the best opening of Ranveer’s career, both at home and abroad, giving the film a much-needed launchpad for a healthy lifetime run. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh in the film.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar defied expectations and performed better than predictions in the domestic market, earning ₹27 crore net ( ₹32.40 crore gross) in India. Most trade experts had pegged the film’s start to be in the ₹18-20 crore range. But positive word of mouth lifted the film beyond the ₹25 crore mark by the end of Friday. There have been unsubstantiated reports of manipulation of the figures through block bookings as well.

Overseas, Dhurandhar did well, earning $850K in the international territories on its release day. This takes its worldwide collection to ₹40 crore on the first day itself. The film should cross the ₹100 crore mark on Sunday, if not on Saturday itself.

Dhurandhar beats Saiyaara, Padmaavat

Dhurandhar is now the best opening film of Ranveer Singh’s career, overtaking Padmaavat, which had earned just over ₹37 crore on its opening day back in 2018. It has also beaten some of the biggest hits in Bollywood this year, including Saiyaara, which earned ₹29.40 crore worldwide on its opening day. However, the film fell short of Chhaava’s opening day haul of ₹47.40 crore.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy dismantling the gangs of Lyari. Based on true incidents, the film is directed by Aditya Dhar, and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan.