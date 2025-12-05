Dhurandhar box office collection day 1 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film grows via word of mouth, crosses 17 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has had a topsy-turvy journey to its release. Its first asset - a teaser - set the tone, and generated quite a lot of buzz. The trailer raised the bar even higher, breaking records and impressing fans. The advance booking began on a positive note, but then slowed down, only to improve as the release approached. The release day also followed a similar trajectory, with a slow start offset by huge jumps in collections as the day progressed. Word of mouth has ensured that the Ranveer Singh-starrer gets a decent start out of the gate. Dhurandhar box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film is off to a good start.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar opened in 5000 screens across India on Friday, 5 December. Given that the film had a slightly subpar advance booking collection of just over ₹9 crore, it needed some boost to take its opening day collection to a respectable figure. That did not happen outright, as the morning shows registered an occupancy of under 16%. However, as positive reviews and audience reactions flooded social media, foot traffic increased. Afternoon shows saw an occupancy of over 28%, and Dhurandhar was up and running.

According to Sacnilk, by 6 pm, the film had earned ₹17.44 crore net in India. This has increased the film’s chances of crossing the ₹20 crore mark on its first day. Predictions from trade insiders had put the film’s day 1 collection somewhere between ₹15-18 crore, but now that seems to be a thing of the past.

Dhurandhar will be Ranveer Singh’s best opening film in the pandemic era, surpassing the day-one hauls of 83 ( ₹12.64 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ( ₹11.10 crore) comfortably. However, it may struggle to beat the 2025 blockbuster Saiyaara ( ₹21.50 crore) and will certainly fall short of Chhaava ( ₹31 crore).

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a spy thriller set in Pakistan during the early 2000s, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy dismantling the Lyari gangs. Based on true incidents, the film is set in the early 2000s and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan.