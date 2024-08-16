Matthew Perry's assistant purchased drugs from 'Master Chef' then injected 27 deadly doses: Report

Matthew Perry's assistant allegedly played a central role in the actor's fatal overdose, according to federal authorities. Kenneth Iwamassa is accused of purchasing illicit drugs, including from a person described as a "master chef," before injecting a deadly dose into the "Friends" star which ultimately led to his shocking demise. FILE PHOTO: Cast member Matthew Perry attends the premiere of the film "17 Again" in Los Angeles April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo(REUTERS)

Perry’s long-time assistant administered the fatal dose of Ketamine

The Hollywood star was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his rented home last October. Initially believed to be a drowning accident, authorities later determined that Perry had been fatally injected with ketamine.

Now, Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's longtime assistant, has confessed to a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute ketamine leading to the actor's death. The live-in assistant to Matthew Perry for nearly three decades allegedly injected the fatal dose that killed Perry. US Attorney Martin Estrada, as per Page Six, revealed that Perry had suffered a relapse in his battle with substance abuse and that a group of five individuals, including Iwamasa, took advantage of the situation for their own gain.

Iwamasa might have to spend up to 15 years behind bars, as the Department of Justice said on Thursday. The claims also revealed the ill motives of Dr. Salvador Plasencia who worked together with Iwamasa, who's been living with Perry in his LA house since 1994, to give the actor about 20 vials of ketamine during a two-month time frame.

Several arrested in Matthew Perry’s death plot

Five people have been charged so far in connection with the actor's fatal overdose. The group, allegedly led by a woman dubbed "The Ketamine Queen" (Jasveen Sangha, 41) and a doctor (Dr. Salvador Plascencia, 42), is accused of exploiting Perry's addiction. The assistant admitted to administering the fatal dose.

Meanwhile, another licensed doctor (Dr. Mark Chavez), who acknowledged selling the drug to Plascencia, and Eric Fleming (54), who admitted to distributing the drug that killed Perry, are also in detention. All five face charges related to drug distribution and conspiracy. Prosecutors allege they profited from Perry's struggles with substance abuse.

Matthew Perry took 27 shots of Ketamine before passing away

In a press release on Thursday, the Department of Justice stated that Iwamasa "admitted to repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical training," including injecting "multiple injections" on the day of his death as per POST. According to the updated criminal complaint filed today, Iwamasa, who's 59, worked together with Sangha, Fleming, and Plasencia to break the law by getting ketamine and then sharing it with Perry.

His assistant, Kenneth Iwamassa, allegedly administered 27 ketamine injections in the final five days of the actor's life. The fatal dose came from a mysterious supplier referred to as a "master chef" by those involved. Iwamasa discovered Perry in a hot tub, barely keeping his eyes open, with a dangerous amount of ketamine in his body. The helper came clean about giving him the drug, and some others, including a so-called "ketamine queen," are being charged in this case.