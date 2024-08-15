Kate Middleton ‘made phone call’ to Meghan at King’s request to 'clear the air' after Royal racism claims

Kate Middleton reportedly contacted Meghan Markle following the explosive allegations of racism levelled against the royal family including her. The Duchess of Sussex had claimed that a senior royal expressed concerns about the skin tone of their kid Archie, during her and Prince Harry's Oprah interview. The revelation ended up becoming a major point of rift between the two families. It's believed that the Princess of Wales was the one who suggested trying to calm things down after Omid Scobie's book name-dropped the infamous royals. Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)

Kate Middleton contacted Meghan after racist royal row

Last year, royal author Omid Scobie in his ‘Endgame’ alleged that Kate Middleton and King Charles were among the notorious royal racists. According to a recent source, Princess Kate subsequently contacted Meghan Markle to discuss the controversy.

"Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. According to the source, King Charles was the one who asked the Princess of Wales “to become his peacemaker after William's refusal." “She agreed because, when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously — she does what she is told.”

Racist accusation continues to tarnish royal reputation

Despite the alleged call between the Royal princesses, it is said, "This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his (Charles’) reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all."

In 2021, Meghan suggested that Archie didn't get royal privileges because of his African American heritage. "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time ... so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," Meghan said at the time. However, he wouldn't have received these privileges anyway because of a rule set by King George V in 1917.

After the revelation upset the royals, Scoobie reversed his stance, claiming he did not name the alleged "royal racists" in an early book version. He noted that the initial text sent to a Dutch publisher was meant to be updated. However, it was later reported that this manuscript included Charles and Kate’s names. “The names of the royals were there in black and white, I did not add them,” she said. “I just did what I was paid to do, and that was translate the book from English to Dutch,” the translator Saskia Peters said as per OK magazine.

The royal family responded, stating, "The issues raised, especially regarding race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken seriously and will be addressed privately."