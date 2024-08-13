Prince Harry and Meghan’s Chief of staff resigns in just 3 months ahead of Colombia trip: Report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to face major operational challenges as their chief of staff, Josh Kettler, has abruptly resigned from his position. This unexpected departure comes just weeks before the couple’s highly anticipated Columbia tour as part of their new initiative. Kettler, who was appointed earlier this year, was seen as a key figure in guiding the Sussexes through their post-royal journey. Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, left, attend the Giant of Africa Foundation at the Dream Big Basketball clinic in Lagos Nigeria, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP)

Harry and Meghan’s Chief of Staff resigns

Just months after welcoming veteran executive Josh Kettler to their team in May, the chief of staff has departed his role, according to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail on Monday, August 12. The news comes as the Sussexes prepare for their upcoming trip to Colombia, a visit that has already drawn significant attention due to the country's complex challenges involving drugs and its trafficking. “Kettler is no longer working for them,” the insider informed the outlet.

Kettler's appointment earlier this year coincided with the couple's controversial tour of Nigeria, which was criticised for its perceived royal-style approach despite the Sussexes' decision to step back from senior royal duties in 2020.

Also read: Trump’s lisp and slurred speech in Musk interview sparks ‘dentures' mockery; campaign responds

Harry and Meghan face another major blow

Kettler's departure is the most recent in a series of individuals leaving the Sussexes' team. There have been major changes at their TV company, Archewell Productions, including Bennett Levine stepping down as the boss at the beginning of the year and Ben Browning, an Oscar nominee, transitioning from his role as the head of the content team in January 2023. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had appointed producer Ben Browning to lead both Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio.

The recent exit is the sixth since Meghan and Harry established their Archewell group in 2020. This number does not account for the recent departure of the CEO of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry's close associate, Dominic Reid. He left the nonprofit after a decade, stating, "It's time."

Also read: Elon Musk looking for a job in a possible Trump White House? Harris campaign explodes, ‘two worst people are…’

Who is Josh Kettler?

Josh Kettler, who is departing his role as chief of staff to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, brings a strong academic background to the position, holding an undergraduate degree from San Diego State University and an MBA from Clemson University.

Kettler accompanied the Duke to London during the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary, where he addressed the audience at St. Paul's Cathedral in honour of the milestone. He was also present during the Sussexes' three-day trip to Nigeria. Unfortunately, the couple will not have Kettler's support for their upcoming tour.