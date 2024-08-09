Prince Harry and Meghan ‘desperately’ want Royal olive branch as new threat surfaces over Duke’s…

With a new threat on the horizon, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly racing against time to heal the rift within the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to be "desperate enough" to repair their fractured relationship with the UK family, and the situation reportedly has something to do with the US elections. Prince Harry appeared 'bored' and showed signs of 'disengagement' while his wife, Meghan Markle spoke during their new interview, set to air on CBS Sunday(YouTube)

Royal reporter Richard Eden, in his op-ed, suggested that ongoing threats from Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump have left the Sussexes feeling uneasy.

Harry and Meghan ‘want UK family to extend an olive branch’

Despite their public stance against returning to the UK due to security concerns and ongoing legal battles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be privately seeking reconciliation. According to Eden from the Daily Mail, the Duke's attempts to contact his ailing father, King Charles, and his repeated public expressions of love for his family hint at a desire to the year-long rift.

The royal expert believes that the California-based couple's change of heart is linked to sensitive timing. "It’s quite clear they are eager to begin mending the rift," a former employee shared with Eden. In an op-ed, Eden suggests that their urgency may be driven by ongoing threats from Donald Trump and his family.

Prince Harry to get ‘deported’ if Trump wins

Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, is vying for a second term in the 2024 elections, facing stiff competition from Vice President turned Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. In the middle of this political battle, Trump's son has labelled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "spoiled apples" and echoed his father's claims that Harry could face deportation if the Republicans win in November.

Trump has previously commented on the estranged royal member as well. Meanwhile, Harry is seeking UK citizenship as he wants to continue his life in California with his wife and kids but was met with intense scrutiny over his alleged drug use mentioned in his book. “You can happily have those two," Eric said. "We might not want them anymore; it feels like they’re on an island of their own.”

"You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard,” Eric added potentially hinting at the future of the royal couple if Trump comes into power again. “The institution of the Royal Family is beautiful and is admired by many Americans. That should be protected,” he added.

Prince Harry's visa to remain in the United States is under threat

Earlier Donald Trump vowed to deport Harry if he lied about drug use on his visa application. This comes after Harry's candid admissions about cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic drug use in his memoir, "Spare." A conservative think tank has sued the Department of Homeland Security to access Harry's immigration records to determine if he accurately disclosed his drug history. So far the Biden run government has refused to release the record in the public domain but that would likely change if Trump returns to the White House.