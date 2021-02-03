Indian-American doctor appointed as Chief Medical Officer of Department of Homeland Security
US President Joe Biden has appointed Indian-American doctor Dr Pritesh Gandhi as Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Homeland Security.
In this role, Gandhi serves as principal adviser to the Department of Homeland Security secretary, assistant secretary for the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office and the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, a media release said.
He will lead on issues related to natural disasters, border health, pandemic response, acts of terrorism and other human-caused disasters.
Gandhi was a Democratic Congressional Candidate last year in the 10th Congressional District of Texas. He lost in the primaries.
A public health trained and board-certified internal medicine specialist, Gandhi most recently served as the Associate Chief Medical Officer and Director of Adult Medicine at People’s Community Clinic, an Austin-based federally qualified health center, which provides care to over 20,000 uninsured and medically underserved Central Texans.
He is a Fulbright Scholar, Schweitzer Fellow, National Health Service Corps Scholar, and was named a Presidential Leadership Scholar in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh intensifies vigil along its border with Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-American doctor appointed as chief medical officer of Homeland Security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ukraine's President imposes sanctions against 'pro-Russian' media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungary 'systematically' breached EU air pollution limits, says court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says 10 million people have received coronavirus vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NATO welcomes extension of 'New START' by Russia, US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TikTok agrees to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after girl dies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden to require negative Covid-19 test for arrivals from abroad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar citizens calls for boycott of military-linked products and services
- The Myanmar population is pushing for the "Stop Buying Junta Business" campaign, as a sign of support for democracy against dictatorship of the military, also known as the Tatmadaw, and declaration of a one-year state of emergency, Myanmar Times reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan kickstarts countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden, Harris visit Capitol, pay respects to officer killed in riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Regrettable’: Japan on Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral deal for port
- The Sri Lankan government gave in to pressure from labour unions, which opposed a joint venture with Indian and Japanese investors having a 49% stake in the ECT, and the cabinet decided on Monday to run the facility as a fully owned operation of the Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden team in talks with utilities, car companies about emissions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: When lawmakers turned lawbreakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban on diplomatic blitz after Afghan peace talks stall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox