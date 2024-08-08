Indian YouTuber gives virtual tour of Google’s San Francisco office: ‘Billiards, arcade, poker, and more

Indian YouTuber Ishan Sharma recently gave his millions of followers a virtual tour of Google's lavish San Francisco office. The 22-year-old from Bengaluru showcased the tech giant's employee-friendly workspace, complete with an impressive game room featuring billiards, arcade games, and foosball. Sharma claimed the tour was nothing short of spectacular, highlighting the perks that have made Google a dream workplace for many. Indian YouTuber raves about Google’s San Francisco office interior; ‘billiards, arcade, poker and more’ (Pic- Ishan Sharma's X )

YouTuber raves about Google’s San Francisco office

Known for his engaging content about career, freelancing, and business, Ishan recently documented his exciting journey to Silicon Valley for his followers. Through a series of pictures, selfies, and a comprehensive walkthrough of the Google office, he shared an experience filled with learning, inspiration, and a glimpse into the future of tech and entrepreneurship.

Also read: Sunita Williams went to space for 8 days stuck until February 2025? NASA eyes Elon Musk’s SpaceX for rescue

Describing the office, Ishan said, "It's like a mini town. All Google buildings as far as you can see!" Hailing the founders, he remarked, “Crazy how two guys from Stanford working on a research project to rank websites turned into THIS.”

With a massive following and a portfolio featuring collaborations with industry leaders like Amazon, Google, and Unacademy, Mr. Sharma's tour garnered massive attention, leaving viewers astonished by the intricate details of the Google office.

Also read: Kamala Harris-Tim Walz under fire for ‘stealing’ MAGA style with new plan: ‘Don’t tell Donald…

More about Google’s SF office

Google is planning to vacate its entire 300,000-square-foot office space in San Francisco's One Market Plaza's Spear Tower within the next year as per San Francisco Chronicle. This is a big change for the tech giant, as it's the first time they've given up a whole building in the city. Even though Google still has a big footprint in San Francisco with offices in other places including Hills Plaza complex near Rincon Park, 188 Embarcadero, and 215 Fremont Street, losing the Spear Tower space is a big step down in terms of office space.

A meet-up with Notion's founders

The adventure didn’t stop there. Ishan had the chance to meet the founders of Notion, Ivan Zhao and Akshay Kothari, at their office. This encounter was described as "UNREAL" by the young content creator, who also managed to shoot a fun podcast with Akshay. During their conversation, they discussed various topics, including building Pulse and selling it to LinkedIn, joining Notion, and how the platform grew to 100 million users.

Last but not least, the journey also led him to meet Dhravya, an inspiring 18-year-old from Mumbai living in San Francisco. Dhravya has already achieved remarkable success by building and launching products, selling his first two tools, and making major profits.