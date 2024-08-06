Elon Musk's X is closing San Francisco office where Twitter was founded in 2006

Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) will close its San Francisco office which marks the ending of the company's presence in the city where it was founded in 2006. With this, X employees are set to be relocated to San Jose and Palo Alto as the company is making a broader shift in its operations, Bloomberg reported. Elon Musk arrives at the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.(AP)

The report cited an internal email in which X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced the closure of the Market Street office which has been a key location for the company since it moved there.

This follows Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company in 2022 after which he expressed discontent with San Francisco's cultural and political climate saying that the company is dissatisfied with the city and California state legislation under Governor Gavin Newsom.

Elon Musk had previously indicated that X would relocate its headquarters to Texas. Earlier, the company put 460,000 square feet of its San Francisco office space up for lease.

The closure marks the end of an era for San Francisco where Twitter began nearly two decades ago. The Market Street office was part of a development that included other tech companies as well which benefitted from special tax breaks. San Francisco currently has the highest office-vacancy rate among major US metro areas, surpassing 36%, as per data.