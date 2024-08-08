Kamala Harris-Tim Walz under fire for ‘stealing’ MAGA style with new plan: ‘Don’t tell Donald…’

Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are facing backlash for their latest campaign merchandise choice. Republicans are accusing the Democratic nominee and her VP pick of copying a style —camo ballcaps—that closely resembles the MAGA look. Trump fans argue that this move is a calculated effort to tap into the unique style that the former president’s followers are known for. Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walk out on stage together during a campaign event on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

At the same time, Kamala Harris's campaign is sticking to Tim Walz's country Midwestern background with this new line of products, hoping to connect with voters from that area.

Harris-Walz campaign accused of stealing MAGA style

After President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race and endorsed Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee selected her running mate on August 6. The duo is now hitting the campaign trail to promote their bid. Their latest campaign merchandise includes a new camouflage ballcap that bears a striking resemblance to the Red "MAGA" hats popularised by Donald Trump's campaign.

However, instead of the former president's slogan, these hats feature the Harris-Walz names in bright orange. "Capping off the night," the Democrats VP pick wrote on X debuting his latest style.

How Harris's campaign locked in the camo cap idea

Walz, who was wearing a camo hat in a casual setting, while being picked for the running mate position accidentally brought up a picture that people could really relate to, kind of like what the Republican Party does. The hat quickly gained attention on social media, with comparisons to merchandise by singer Chappell Roan and references to Midwestern values. Capitalising on the buzz, the Harris-Walz campaign released a similar camo hat on their official store that it is union-made in the U.S.

As per Teen Vogue, the hats sold out super fast, making almost $1 million in sales with its debut. However, the ‘copycat’ claims on the internet did not go unnoticed by the newly formed ally, who immediately refuted the accusations and emphasised that the hats were meant to showcase the VP's passion for hunting and the outdoors, not to copy anyone else's style.

"We released a camo hat because Tim Walz infamously often wears a camo hat," a campaign representative said.

"The camo baseball cap is commonly worn by hunters, and many others, I used to live in Wisconsin a bit more than a decade ago, and such a cap was common back then,” a political science professor at the University of Southern California told the Raw Story.

Internet reacts to Harris-Walz campaign cap

"Uh oh, don’t tell DonOld; he won’t be pleased," one user wrote on X about the new merchandise. Another remarked, "This is going to be our version of the red hat." A Trump supporter added, "Copycats stole the MAGA thunder." Despite these criticisms, many defended the choice, noting that Walz has always worn similar caps.

Social media users also noted that the hats bear a resemblance to merchandise associated with pop singer Chappell Roan, whose album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwestern Princess" served as the inspiration for the design. Roan herself expressed her surprise upon witnessing the sales remarking, "Is this real?" on her social media account.