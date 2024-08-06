Tim Walz faces Republicans' wrath as Kamala Harris reportedly picks Minnesota Governor for VP: ‘This guy is…’

Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Governor cTim Walz is the governor who just changed the Minnesota flag to resemble the Somalian flag. as her running mate, CNN reported on Tuesday morning. Harris is expected to make an official announcement about Tim Walz in next few hours, with the duo scheduled to attend their first campaign rally in Philadelphia later today.(AFP)

Harris is expected to make an official announcement about Walz in next few hours, with the duo scheduled to attend their first campaign rally in Philadelphia later today.

Walz, who is known for his progressive initiatives, has support of voters from both urban and rural areas. His nomination attempts to strike a balance on the Democratic ticket by using his Midwestern heritage and legislative accomplishments to draw in a wider base of support.

He recently came into limelight after he became the first Democrat to openly characterise Trump and his running mate JD Vance as “weird.”

Democrats seem to have benefited from a narrative edge that was uncommon for them during Joe Biden's reelection campaign thanks to the "weird" remark by Walz. The Trump team, which frequently used Biden's statements to influence political discussions, has spent days attempting to change the narrative by emphasising peculiar aspects of Democrats.

David Karpf, a professor of strategic communication at George Washington University, told the Associated Press, “I don't know who came up with the message, but I salute them.” He mentioned his comment “frustrates opponents, leading them to further amplify it through off-balance responses.”

Also Read: Kamala Harris' husband's ex-wife reacts after he admits to having affair with nanny during their marriage

Tim Walz faces Republicans' ire: ‘He presided over destruction and chaos’

Without any surprise, Trump's supporters and Republicans launched attacks against Walz after several reports confirmed that Harris has selected him as his running mate. Walz also started trending on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trump's campaign press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, issued a statement, say

"If Walz won't tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist," Karoline Leavitt, Trump's campaign press secretary said in a statement.

Graham Allen, one of the X users, shared a throwback video of Harris' VP candidate and captioned it as: “Tim Walz is the governor who just changed the Minnesota flag to resemble the Somalian flag.”

Meanwhile, RNC Research shared a video, in which Walz can be heard stating, “One person’s socialism is another person's neighborliness.”

“During the Floyd riots, he allowed a mob of thugs to burn a police station to the ground right in the middle of Minneapolis,” wrote Matt Walsh.

“Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota thinks kids should be able to undergo s*x change surgery, cut off their body parts, and get sterilized and chemically castrated by injecting irreversible puberty blockers and hormones which are linked to many dangerous long-term side effects,” Libs of TikTok tweeted while sharing Walsh's post.

“Governor Tim Walz encouraged and supported the 2020 BLM riots which saw Minnesota on fire for months on end. He ignited and presided over the destruction and chaos,” they wrote in another post.

One X user shared the video of Walz smiling as he signs a law that provides drivers license for illegal aliens in Minnesota. “He wants all of America to do the same. This guy is as radical as it gets,” the user stated.