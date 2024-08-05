Kamala Harris' husband's ex-wife reacts after he admits to having affair with nanny during their marriage

Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, has broken her silence following his shocking confession of an affair with their nanny during their marriage. On August 4, the Second Gentleman seemingly confirmed the buzzing rumours surrounding his past relationship as his wife, Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign heats up. Now, Kerstin has defended him, highlighting how they have built a strong, blended family. Kamala Harris' husband's ex-wife reacts to his affair claims

Kerstin Emhoff defends Doug Emhoff after affair confession

Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago,” Kerstin told The Washington Post hours after her ex-husband’s CNN confession. The film producer, who was married to Mr Emhoff from 1992 to 2008, had earlier defended his current wife and Vice President Kamala Harris after she was attacked by Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance, for his 'childless cat ladies' remark.

“He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me, and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together,” Kerstin continued, signalling there is no bad blood between the two. The couple shares two kids, Ella and Cole, who are now young adults.

The issue initially surfaced in a bombshell report by the Daily Mail, which alleged that Emhoff had an affair with their children's nanny, resulting in her pregnancy. According to the report, the couple separated after Kerstin discovered the affair. However, she did not address this claim in her statement.

Doug Emhoff admits affair claims

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions,” the Vice President’s husband told CNN on August 4. “I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” he continued seemingly confirming the reports but steering clear from any pregnancy claims.

The outlet has further disclosed that upon inquiry, a spokesperson for the Harris Campaign declined to provide any comments regarding the accuracy of the Mail's report. It is important to note that this relationship between Emhoff and Harris predates their dating. The revelation of this affair emerged during the vice presidential vetting process in 2020.

Doug Emhoff’s affair claims

The alleged affair occurred over 15 years ago with a former teacher at the private school attended by both Emhoff children, who also served as the family's nanny. A source informed the outlet that she became pregnant by Emhoff but did not carry the pregnancy to term.

Emhoff and Kamala Harris married in 2014, five years after his divorce from Kerstin. It is widely believed that President Joe Biden was informed of the situation when campaign advisors were evaluating Kamala Harris as a potential running mate in 2020. The source who shared this information also mentioned that Harris, a Presidential hopeful, was fully aware of the circumstances before she exchanged vows with Emhoff.