Trump says JD Vance ‘feels family is good’ amid ‘childless cat ladies' row: 'I don't think there's anything wrong in…'

Amid JD Vance’s "childless cat ladies” controversy, Donald Trump has now defended the vice presidential nominee. Trump went on to say that his running mate "feels family is good." Donald Trump says JD Vance ‘feels family is good’ amid ‘childless cat ladies' row (REUTERS)

Vance came under fire after a resurfaced 2021 clip showed him telling former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country was run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” His remarks were blasted as inappropriate and sexist.

‘He grew up in a very interesting family situation’

In an interview with Fox News, Trump defended Vance, saying, “He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good. And I don't think there's anything wrong in saying that.”

On Fox News host Laura Ingraham asking Trump if Vance was an "excellent pick" as his running mate, the former president said, "He's got tremendous support, and he really does among a certain group of people - people who like families."

"That does not mean that people who aren't members of a big family… he's not against anything. He loves family, it's very important to him," Trump added.

Trump had shared his thoughts about the value of family and parenting when he vouched for Vance, saying, "You know, you don't meet the right person, or you don't meet any person. But you're just as good, in many cases, a lot better than a person that's in a family situation.”

Vance, too, recently defended his comment, telling conservative media personality Megyn Kelly that it was “obviously” a “sarcastic comment.” "The simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way," he said. "I'm making an argument that our entire society has become sceptical and even hateful towards the idea of having kids."