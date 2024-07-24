JD Vance faces Swifties' wrath after old clip shows him blasting ‘childless cat ladies’: ‘Hell hath no fury like…’

JD Vance has gone viral after a resurfaced clip showed him making remarks about vice president Kamala Harris and others, which have been slammed as “sexist.” In the 2021 clip, Donald Trump’s running mate was heard telling former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the country was run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” JD Vances faces wrath of Taylor Swift fans after old clip shows him blasting ‘childless cat ladies’ (TIME Magazine, AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

“Look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC, the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” Vance added. “How does it make any sense we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Now, as the clip resurfaced, Vance began facing the wrath of fans of Taylor Swift, who is childless and is a proud cat mom. She is known to have several cats, including two Scottish Folds named Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey and a Ragdoll cat named Benjamin Button.

‘So sick of the “baby factory” misogyny’

An X post with an image of Swift with a cat is captioned, “hell hath no fury like a certain childless cat lady who has yet to endorse a presidential candidate”. Many users took to the comment section, with one of them saying, “A lot of cat ladies are gonna be mad”. “So sick of the “baby factory” misogyny,” one user said, while another wrote, “I hope @taylorswift13 comes out for Kamala and against all these sexist comments from the Trumplican party and Trump himself.”

“Do they think that childless single people don’t vote?!” one user wrote, while another said, “News flash, JD, not all men want kids either. My husband didn't, thank God. We have had lots of cats over the years though. And we're quite happy.” “They will go absolutely mad when Swift endorses VP Harris. Just a matter of time. @taylorswift13, how about some concerts in your native PA and also MI, AZ, NC and GA?” one user wrote.

‘These people recognize that they’re unhappy’

The resurfaced clip came after Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris. Harris is married to longtime entertainment lawyer Doug Emhoff, and has two step-children named Ella and Cole Emhoff.

During the conversation with Carlson, Vance also suggested that “if we want a healthy ruling class in this country, we should invest more, we should vote more, we should support more people who actually have kids. Because those are the people who ultimately have a more direct stake in the future of this country.”

On facing backlash for his comments, Vance had said that he believes he “struck a nerve.” “I mean, these people recognize that they’re unhappy. They’re living in one-bedroom apartments in New York City. They’ve played their entire lives to win a status game. They’re obsessed with their jobs,” he said, suggesting that they “hate normal Americans for choosing family.” Vance also said that these people would be “happier coming home to a smiling kid” than “worrying about their crappy job.”

‘They came up with the name ‘Momala’’

Harris, however, has appeared to be perfectly happy in her personal life. She wrote in Elle in 2019, “I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in.”

“A few years later when Doug and I got married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn’t like the term ‘stepmom.’ Instead they came up with the name ‘Momala,’” she said.