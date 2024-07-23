‘Swifties for Harris’: Will Taylor Swift endorse Democrat and ditch Ivanka Trump’s special appeal?

After US President Joe Biden declared he would not run for White House and would instead endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, pop music fans flooded social media with their support. Swifties for Harris? Despite reports that the Biden and Harris campaign contacted Swift early this year, the singer has been silent about her stance on the November election. (AP/Instagram)

With growing worries around Biden due to his old age, Harris, 59, appears to have electrified voters on social media and been involved in politics differently than the POTUS.

As soon as Harris declared her presidential bid, many on TikTok started sharing remixes of the US Vice President's speeches with her laugh into songs by Mitski, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, and Kim Petras.

On Sunday night, Charli XCX posted “Kamala IS brat”, a reference to her most recent album, “Brat”.

Pop diva Kesha launched two posts on TikTok with Harris' “coconut” quote, in which she picks up a beat after the word “tree”.

Katy Perry, whose hit song ‘Roar’ was a major part of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, shared a montage of videos featuring Harris with a remix that included snippets of Harris laughing and the phrase “coconut” into her new song, “Woman’s World.” Perry sings, “It’s a woman’s world, and you’re lucky to be living in it.”

Will Taylor Swift endorse Kamala Harris?

Fans are now wondering if Taylor Swift will support Kamala Harris. If the American singer does so, it may indicate that the world's most well-known performer is willing to use her considerable cultural influence to support Harris in her historic aspirations to become the first Black woman and the first Asian American woman to become president of the US.

With her capacity to reach millions of social media followers, Forbes labelled Swift the fifth most influential woman in the world.

Kase Wickman, a contributing writer to Vanity Fair, pointed out that Swift's endorsement if Harris would be “an incomparable asset to the former California senator's nascent 2024 presidential campaign.” On Sunday, the “Swifties for Harris” account on X was launched. The account, which is unrelated to Swift, has garnered over 19,000 followers.

Swift has previously influenced politics with her voice, primarily through spearheading initiatives to register voters for local, state, and federal elections. Back in 2020, the American singer-songwriter "proudly" endorsed Biden and Harris, claiming that the duo's White House entry would help the nation's healing after Trump stoked racism and white supremacist sentiment during his presidency.

Despite reports that the Biden campaign contacted Swift early this year, the singer has been silent about her stance on the November election. However, Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump have been trying their best to bring Swift into their camp.

Will Swift ditch Ivanka to back Harris?

Ivanka Trump recently showed familial gratitude for the "Bad Blood" singer on her daughter Arabella's 13th birthday. Last week, Arabella's party featured a Swift-inspired heart-shaped cake, as seen in the Instagram photos shared by Ivanka.

In one picture, the cake's white frosting has the white phrase over it, "Boys only want love if it's torture" (sic) is an excerpt from Swift's popular song "Blank Space," according to Wickman. In addition, the image shows red candles that create the number "13"aflame, a nod to both Swift's favorite number and Arabella's age.

Another picture shows the cake sliced into pieces. According to Vanity Fair, the cake with bright, blood-red frosting mimics the cake that Swift stabs into during her “Blank Space” music video. “Best cake for my favorite Swiftie,” Ivanka wrote as a captioned the picture.

Also Read: Kamala Harris faces most brutal attack for being ‘childless’: ‘Becoming a step-parent to older teenagers…’

Reacting to her post, one person asked, “Why is the Trump family promoting Taylor Swift when she spoke out so vehemently against Donald Trump? She literally despises him!”

Others remarked, “It's just a cake.” They also noted that there might not be any deeper significance and that several 13-year-old girls are Swifties.

Wickman claimed that despite Ivanka's declaration that she is avoiding politics during this election, she is actually “the super-wealthy princess” of her father’s “MAGA empire.”

Earlier, Donald Trump in a new book ‘Apprentice in Wonderland’ expressed his admiration for Swift, calling her “very talented” and “very beautiful, actually.” However, Trump lamented the singer's "liberal" views.

Just before Super Bowl LVIII kicked off in February, Trump stated on his Truth Social platform that there is “no way” Swift would support a Biden-Harris ticket. It seemed like a warning from Trump as he said that Swift wouldn't want to be “disloyal.”