Nikki Haley's big statement against Donald Trump gives major boost to Kamala Harris' supporters: ‘Mark my words…’

Nikki Haley, who surprisingly endorsed Donald Trump in May, previously made a major statement against the former president. While competing against Trump for the GOP nomination earlier this year, she predicted that the 2024 White House race would be won by the party with a younger candidate. Nikki Haley, in her address after losing the New Hampshire Republican primary, stated: “Most Americans do not want a rematch between Biden and Trump.”(AP)

Hitting out at Trump, 78, and Biden, 81, Haley asserted that Americans did not want to vote for the two due to their advanced ages.

The former South Carolina governor, in her address after losing the New Hampshire Republican primary, stated: “Most Americans do not want a rematch between Biden and Trump.”

“The first party to retire its 80-year-old candidate is going to be the party that wins this election,” she added.

Trump ‘cannot win a General Election,’ claims Haley

In another video posted by Republicans Voters Against Trump, Haley can be heard slamming Trump and promising Harris will win the contest if it’s a fight between Harris and Trump.

“Let’s speak some hard truths. If Donald Trump becomes the Republican nominee, we will get a President Kamala Harris. You mark my words. He cannot win a General Election,” she remarked.

“Look at Iowa, look at New Hampshire. He can’t get independents, he can’t get suburban women, he’s losing Republicans who say they don’t want him and will vote for someone else. It’s a problem,” Haley stated in an interview.

Also Read: Nikki Haley warns Trump about potential ‘younger' and ‘vibrant’ Biden replacement

Haley's U-turn for Trump and social media's reminder to her

Haley's remarks have resurfaced on social media with Never-Trumpers backing Harris' bid after Biden's withdrawal from the race.

Biden swiftly endorsed Harris, 59, portraying her as the best candidate to challenge Trump ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which is slated to take place from August 19 to 22 in Chicago.

During the GOP primary, Haley was a vocal opponent of Trump and refrained from endorsing him even after her withdrawal from the contest in early March.

However, she declared in May that she would support him. During her speech at the Republican National Convention last week, she asked Republicans to stay united, adding that “for the sake of our nation, we have to go with Donald Trump.”

Reminding Haley of her past remarks, one X user shared an old clip, writing: “Remember this, Nikki Haley?”

“Nikki Haley is wrong about almost everything,” Matthew Sheffield declared on X. “But this past January, she said one thing that will likely be proven very, very correct.”

“Wasn’t the timing perfect? Well played Joe,” another user wrote.

Biden intends to hold the position until the end of his tenure, which expires at noon on January 20, 2025.