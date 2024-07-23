Where do Donald Trump, Melania and Barron live? All about their lavish Mar-a-Lago mansion

Former US president, Donald Trump lives with his wife Melania Trump and son Barron in his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach Florida. During his presidential run, he dubbed the mansion to be known as the Southern White House. Trump left for his house in the Southern region after he lost the 2020 elections and moved from Trump Tower to Mar-a-Lago. He announced his shift from New York to Florida on social media. Former President Donald Trump, center right, stands with his wife Melania, second left. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

Also Read: Trump calls for investigation to find out if White House covered up Biden’s health decline: ‘You had people that lied…’

Inside Trump and Melania’s Mar-a-Lago

The former president and lady, trump and Melania call their humble abode Mar-a-Lago which translates to Sea-to-Lake in Spanish in Florida since 2019. Trump bought the estate back in the year 1985 for $10 million which then included 33 bathrooms, three bomb shelters and a nine-hole golf course. After ten years, the mansion today consists of a private club with a spa, tennis and croquet courts, a new ballroom and a beach club. According to the Palm Beach Post, the estate estimates a land size of 17 acres and it has a private club with 500 members.

While the exact size of the living quarters of Mar-a-Lago is not officially known, speculations estimate them to be 2000 to 3000 square feet in size. The couple share the mansion with their only son Barron who will soon be enrolled in a college.

Also Read: Donald Trump recalls conversation with Joe Biden on call after assassination attempt: ‘He said…’

Where do Ivanka and Donald Jr, live in Florida?

The other adult children of Trump followed suit and shifted to Florida. Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle bought a house in Jupiter Florida for $9.7 million in 2021. They live in an exclusive gate community called Admiral Clove which consists of 45 holes of golf, pickleball and tennis courts, a fitness center, two clubhouses, two driving ranges and four restaurants.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner purchased a $32 million waterfront lot on an island previously owned by singer Julio Iglesias. Meanwhile, Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump also relocated from New York to Jupiter, Florida, where they bought a $3.2 million home in a gated community at Trump National Golf Club. Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos, lived in Miami since her graduation from Georgetown University in 2020.