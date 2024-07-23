Donald Trump recalls conversation with Joe Biden on call after assassination attempt: ‘He said…’

Donald Trump has revealed what Joe Biden told him on a call after he survived an assassination attempt. It was reported that after the shooting, the president reached out to the Republican presidential nominee. Donald Trump recalls conversation with Joe Biden on call after assassination attempt(AP Photo)

“He said, ‘You’re lucky you turned to the right,’” Trump told Fox News host Jesse Watters of the call. Trump referred to his conversation with Biden as a "nice conversation.”

A split-second move reportedly saved Trump from getting killed after gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at his Pennsylvania rally. On hearing shots ringing out, Trump slightly turned his head to look at a jumbotron – a move that saved his life.

Trump also revealed in the interview that he refused to be carried off stage on a stretcher after he was wounded. “They wanted to put me on a stretcher,” he said. “They had a stretcher, and they wanted to put me on a stretcher. And I said, ‘I’m not going on a stretcher.’”

Trump said that the Secret Service agents who were around him at the time of the attack thought he was shot in the abdomen. “I just felt it was the ear,” Trump said, adding that “there was a lot of blood” that may have concerned the agents.

Trump also revealed that the refusal to be put on a stretcher led to a “little argument” while the agents were “lying on top of me.” “I said, ‘I’m telling you, I’m OK. I’m fine. I’m going to get up. I want to get up. I’m not going to be taken out on a stretcher,’” he recalled.

Trump said that his ear is “good” now, and “getting much better.” “We’re getting down to the small bandages, but it was a nasty one,” he said of the injury.

JD Vance reveals how he learned about the shooting

Trump’s running mate JD Vance, who was seated next to the former president during the interview, revealed he heard about the shooting while playing mini-golf with his children and waiting for a call from Trump about the VP slot. “I told my kids, I said, ‘We gotta get out of here. The president’s been shot.’” And of course, we didn’t know if the president was OK or not at that point, and my son said, ‘Daddy, is it the president who’s your friend or the president you don’t like?’ And I said, ‘It’s the president who’s my friend.’ And he said, ‘OK, I’m sorry about that.’ And it was a very sweet moment,” Vance said.

“We were all just so grateful the president was OK,” Vance added, saying it is a “testament to the movement how calmly” people at the rally reacted to the attack instead of causing chaos.