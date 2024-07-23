Trump calls for investigation to find out if White House covered up Biden’s health decline: ‘You had people that lied…’

In a new interview, Donald Trump called for an investigation to be launched to find out if the White House tried to cover up Joe Biden’s physical and mental decline. “I think somebody has to look at it,” Trump told Fox News host Jesse Watters. Trump calls for investigation to find out if White House covered up Biden’s health decline (Photo by TANNEN MAURY and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)

“Look, you had people that lied to the American public. And I tell you what, you ought to take a look at his doctors, because his doctors keep giving him this wonderful report,” said Trump.

He added, “I’m not a doctor, but I saw [Biden] the other day. He was unable to get up the children stairs going into Air Force One.”

“His doctor says – I know all about his doctor, by the way – his doctor says he’s in good health. He’s not in good health. I don’t think he’s in good health,” Trump added, seemingly referring to White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

Amid concerns over Biden’s fitness to serve, the president dropped out of the race and endorsed vice president Kamala Harris. This came days after his disastrous debate performance against Trump.

In the interview, Trump also revealed what Biden told him on a call after he survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. Calling it a “nice conversation, Trump recalled, “He said, ‘You’re lucky you turned to the right.”

Joe Biden’s brother says the president dropped out because of his ‘overall health and vitality’

Meanwhile, Biden’s brother, Frank Biden, said that the president’s decision to drop out of the race was taken because of his "overall health and vitality" but also "beating this genuine threat to our nation in the form of Donald Trump." He added that it was “not anything cognitive.”

A source close to the Biden family later dismissed Frank’s claims as “completely untrue.” "Frank Biden suffers from alcoholism and hasn't spoken to his brother, the president, in weeks. What he said about President Biden's health being a factor in his decision is completely untrue," the source reportedly said.