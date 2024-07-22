When Trump and Ivanka had placed confidence in Kamala Harris' candidacy

It has been reported that Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka had once donated to Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign while she was serving as California attorney general. The disclosure surfaced on social media after Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Kamala Harris, who later said in a statement that her “intention is to earn and win this nomination.” Donald and Ivanka Trump had once placed confidence in Kamala Harris' candidacy (AP File Photo, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

How much did Donald and Ivanka Trump donate to Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign?

Trump reportedly gave $6,000 to Harris’s campaign from 2011 to 2013. Back in 2014, Trump's daughter Ivanka, too, donated $2,000 to Harris, USA Today reported.

News about Trump’s donation to Harris started to circulate in 2020 for the first time. At the time, Harris was running as Biden's vice president.

USA Today’s Fact Check explored the claim and eventually rated it True. The outlet noted, “Though Donald Trump has a history of derisive comments about Harris since taking office, political contribution data, reviewed by USA TODAY on the California Secretary of State website show he gave $5,000 to Harris during her first bid for attorney general in 2011 and $1,000 in 2013 during her reelection. Ivanka Trump contributed $2,000 in 2014 for Harris' reelection campaign.”

These donations were redistributed by Harris in 2015. She handed the funds to a nonprofit focused on Central American civil rights.

“It’s interesting: I was looking at the ones I’m running against. I’ve contributed to most of them. Can you believe it?” Trump said at one point while he was campaigning in 2016. “I’ve given to Democrats. I’ve given to Hillary. I’ve given to everybody! Because that was my job. I gotta give to them. Because when I want something, I get it. When I call, they kiss my (expletive).”

Recently, at a rally in Michigan, Trump attacked Harris, saying, “If you vote for Biden, you are voting for Harris as well." The former president has blasted Harris on several occasions in the past.