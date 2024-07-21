Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden, Kamala Harris at Michigan rally: ‘Stupid, stupid person’

Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This rally was the former president’s first rally after he survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania last week. Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden, Kamala Harris at Michigan rally (Photo by BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg)

Attacking his rivals Biden and Harris, Trump said, according to The Mirror, “If you vote for Biden, you are voting for Harris as well."

‘They're not after you but I'll always stand in the way’

"They're after me, they're not after you but I'll always stand in the way," Trump said while casting the indictments against him as a witch hunt. Speaking about Biden, Trump said “he's a stupid, stupid person” who claims "weaponized justice against me."

Trump described how well he gets along with Chinese president Xi Jinping, a “brilliant" man who “controls 1.4 billion people with an iron fist." Trump said Jinping “makes guys like Biden look like babies.”

At the same rally, Trump said he took a bullet for “democracy" and vowed to "fight, fight fight" after the Pennsylvania rally shooting. “I’m saying, ‘What the hell did I do for democracy? Last week, I took a bullet for democracy,” he said.

Trump was accompanied by his running mate JD Vance, who hailed the former president at the rally. "I find it hard to believe that a week ago, an assassin tried to take Donald Trump's life, and now we have got a hell of a crowd in Michigan to welcome him back on the campaign trail," Vance said before Trump arrived.

After being introduced, Trump said he was "thrilled to be back in the great state of Michigan.” "I stand before you only by the grace of almighty God. I shouldn’t be here. Maybe JD or someone else should be here. Something very special happened. Something happened,” he said.

Trump was wounded in the assassination attempt, as were two other people. One person died in the shooting, and the suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service snipers.