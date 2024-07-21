Donald Trump says he would prefer being electrocuted than devoured by shark in peculiar rant at Michigan rally

In a bizarre election rant, Donald Trump said he would prefer being electrocuted than dying in a shark attack during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This was the former president’s first rally after surviving an assassination attempt. Donald Trump says he would prefer being electrocuted than devoured by shark (Photo by BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

During his speech, he spoke about various topics, including the economy, immigration, and electric vehicles. However, he made peculiar remarks while discussing electric boats. "If I'm in a boat and it's all-electric and it starts to sink... I asked the guy 'do you get electrocuted sitting over this?’” he said.

"And then I say - and I don't think there's anything wrong with this because it's an analogy - if there's a shark about 10 yards away, 'do I get electrocuted or do I go with the shark? ' I would take electrocution all day long,” he added, according to the Express US.

‘I took a bullet for democracy’

Trump also claimed that he took a bullet for “democracy" and vowed to "fight, fight fight" following his assassination attempt. The 78-year-old wore a bandage on his right ear, which the bullet had reportedly grazed. He was accompanied by his running mate, JD Vance.

Saying he was "thrilled to be back in the great state of Michigan, Trump said, “Let me begin this evening with a special thanks to Americans nationwide for your outpouring support in the wake of last Saturday.”

Saying that he was alive “by the grace of almighty God. I shouldn’t be here,” Trump stated, “Maybe JD or someone else should be here. Something very special happened. Something happened."

Trump also said during the speech that he took the bullet for democracy. “I’m saying, ‘What the hell did I do for democracy? Last week, I took a bullet for democracy,” he said.

Trump’s would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service snipers after he opened fire at the former president’s Pennsylvania rally. He wounded Trump and two others, and killed firefighter Corey Comperatore.