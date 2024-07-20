Amazon Prime Day Sale: Enjoy discounts on appliances like mixer grinders, stoves, geysers and more up to 70% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale is here, bringing fantastic discounts on a wide range of home appliances. You can find up to 70% off deals on items like mixer grinders, stoves, geysers, and more. This sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your home essentials at a fraction of the cost. Whether you need to replace an old appliance or want to add new ones to your kitchen, the Prime Day Sale has something for everyone. Enjoy the best deals on Amazon during the Prime Day Sale 2024.

With such significant savings, it's the perfect time to shop for high-quality products without breaking the bank. Take advantage of these incredible offers and maximise the Amazon Prime Day Sale to enhance your home with top-notch appliances. Happy shopping!

Up to 70% discount on mixer grinders at The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 offers up to 70% off on mixer grinders. Take advantage of this limited-time discount to upgrade your kitchen with quality appliances at a great price.

1. Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder features a 750-watt motor and three stainless steel jars with speed control and pulse functions. Ideal for daily kitchen tasks, it's perfect for families and home cooks.

2. Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen

The Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen features a 500-watt motor and three jars for various tasks like chutney making, dry grinding, and liquidising. Ideal for daily use, it makes meal preparation simple.

3. Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder features a powerful 1000-watt motor and four jars for versatile kitchen use. With overload protection, it's perfect for families and cooking enthusiasts seeking reliability and efficiency.

More options for you to explore:

Up to 70% discount on stoves at The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 offers up to 70% off on stoves and cooktops. Upgrade your kitchen with high-quality appliances at unbeatable prices. Don't miss these limited-time discounts!

1. Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove

The Prestige IRIS LPG Gas Stove features a toughened glass top and three brass burners. Its spill-proof design and ergonomic knobs make cooking convenient for families and home chefs alike.

2. Glen 4 Burner Toughened Glass Top | LPG Gas Stoves

The Glen 4 Burner Toughened Glass Top LPG Gas Stove with brass burners is ISI certified. It offers reliable cooking performance and durability, perfect for daily kitchen use by households and cooking enthusiasts.

3. MILTON Crysto Toughened Glass Top Gas Stove 3 Burners

The MILTON Crysto Gas Stove features a toughened glass top with three high-powered brass burners and manual ignition. ISI-certified, it offers durability and efficient cooking for every day kitchen needs.

More options for you to explore:

Up to 70% discount on geysers at The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 offers up to 70% off on geysers. Upgrade your home with energy-efficient water heating solutions at incredible discounts. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers!

1. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

The Crompton Arno Neo 15-L Storage Water Heater is a 5-star rated geyser with advanced 3-level safety features. Ideal for efficient water heating, it's a practical choice for households seeking reliable performance.

2. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser

The Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser in White/Blue is designed for quick water heating and wall mounting convenience. It's perfect for small families and compact spaces, ensuring hot water on demand.

3. Activa Amazon 10 L Instant Geyser

The Activa Amazon 10 L Instant Geyser features a special anti-rust coated tank and comes with a 5-year warranty. It's designed for efficient water heating and durability, ideal for households looking for reliable performance.

More options for you to explore:

Top deals on air fryers at The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Top deals on OTG ovens at The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Top deals on irons at The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Top deals on vacuum cleaners at The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Discover unbeatable discounts on home and kitchen appliances at the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Upgrade your essentials with great savings today!

Amazon Prime Day Sale: FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will take place on July 20th and 21st.

Who can participate in Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is exclusively for Prime members. Non-members can sign up for Prime to access the deals.

What kind of discounts can I expect?

Prime members can enjoy discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, home goods, fashion, and more, with savings of up to 70%.

Are there any benefits for new Prime members?

New Prime members can join and immediately access Prime Day deals, along with other benefits like free shipping, streaming, and more.

