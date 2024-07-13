Amazon Sale on TV: Get the best smart TVs at up to 56% discount from brands like LG, MI and more

Are you looking to upgrade your entertainment setup? The Amazon Sale on TVs is here with incredible deals! You can get the best smart TVs at up to 56% off from top brands like LG, MI, and more. But with so many options, how do you choose the right one? Amazon Sale on TVs: Check out the best deals on smart TVs (Unsplash)

Smart TVs are a great addition to any home, offering a seamless way to stream your favourite shows, movies, and apps. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fan, or just love binge-watching series, a smart TV can take your viewing experience to the next level. But with so many brands and features, finding the perfect TV can be overwhelming.

The Amazon sale on TVs offers significant discounts on some of the best smart TVs in the market. This is the perfect time to get the latest technology without breaking the bank. Imagine enjoying crystal-clear picture quality, immersive sound, and smart features that make it easy to access all your favourite content.

Ready to find the best smart TV for your home? Check out the top 9 deals on Amazon and bring home your ideal entertainment setup today.

Get the best deals on Amazon for the Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN. This 32-inch smart TV comes with an LED display and 720p resolution, perfect for a great viewing experience. With Fire OS 7, enjoy over 12,000 apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube. The TV also features a voice remote with Alexa, dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI and USB ports, and Dolby Audio for great sound. Don't miss the Amazon sale on smart TVs to grab one of the best smart TVs available.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV:

Screen Size: 32 inches Resolution: 720p (HD Ready) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Smart TV Features: Fire OS 7, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTH Set-Top Box Integration Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Limited to 720p resolution Fire TV built-in with Alexa Basic 1GB RAM Supports a wide range of apps Not suitable for large rooms

2. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S offers a stylish and immersive viewing experience. With a 720p resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, enjoy clear and vibrant visuals. This smart TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Android, supporting popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The frameless design adds a modern touch to any room. Equipped with powerful stereo sound and various display modes, it ensures a great entertainment experience. Don’t miss the Amazon sale on TVs to get one of the best smart TVs for your home.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 32 inches Resolution: 720p (HD Ready) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Smart TV Features: Built-in Wi-Fi, Android, Screen Mirroring Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB Sound: 20 Watts Output, Powerful Stereo Output

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Limited to 720p resolution Frameless design Only one HDMI port Supports a wide range of apps Basic sound features

Also read: 85 inch smart TV: Explore ultimate home theatre experience, top 10 picks

3. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV

Check out the best Amazon deals on TVs like the MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN. This 32-inch smart TV features an LED display with 720p resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate and is selling at a discount of 50%. This smart TV features Google TV with built-in Wi-Fi, allowing access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV also includes convenient features like Quick Wake, Quick Mute, and Quick Settings menu. Dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB connectivity options ensure easy integration with other devices. Enjoy 20 Watts sound output with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X for immersive audio.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV

Screen Size: 32 inches Resolution: 720p (HD Ready) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Smart TV Features: Google TV, Voice Control, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Google TV with voice control Limited to 720p resolution Multiple connectivity options Basic RAM and storage Dolby Audio for better sound No support for advanced gaming features

4. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC offers great performance and features for your home entertainment needs. With a 720p resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it delivers clear and vivid visuals. This smart TV is powered by Web OS, providing access to popular apps and features like Screen Mirroring, Home Dashboard, and Office 365. Its slim LED design and Active HDR ensure an enhanced viewing experience. The TV includes 10 Watts sound output with DTS Virtual for immersive audio. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB ports for versatile use.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 32 inches Resolution: 720p (HD Ready) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Smart TV Features: Web OS, Screen Mirroring, Home Dashboard Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB Sound: 10 Watts Output, DTS Virtual

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Web OS with multiple features Limited to 720p resolution Slim LED design Only one USB port DTS Virtual for better sound Lower sound output compared to some competitors

Also read: Top 10 Xiaomi smart TVs to revolutionise your viewing experience

5. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

Take advantage of the best Amazon deals on the Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN. This 32-inch smart TV delivers a top-notch viewing experience with its LED display, 720p resolution, and 60 Hz refresh rate. The wide 178-degree viewing angle ensures everyone in the room has a great view. Powered by Fire OS 7, this TV supports over 12,000 apps, including popular ones like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube. The built-in voice remote with Alexa makes it easy to navigate through your favourite content.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV:

Screen Size: 32 inches Resolution: 720p (HD Ready) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Smart TV Features: Fire OS 7, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTH Set-Top Box Integration Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Limited to 720p resolution Fire TV built-in with Alexa Basic 1GB RAM Supports a wide range of apps Not suitable for large rooms

Get incredible Amazon deals on the Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. This 43-inch smart TV features a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and a wide 178-degree viewing angle, delivering an immersive viewing experience. Equipped with 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and a vivid picture engine, it offers vivid and lifelike colours. The TV also supports PatchWall, Miracast, Chromecast, and Google Assistant for easy voice control. With dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an optical port, an AV port, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm jack, and Bluetooth 5.0, connectivity options are abundant. The 30 Watts sound output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, and DTS Virtual: X ensure a rich audio experience.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 43 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Smart TV Features: Google TV, Built-In WiFi, Chromecast, Google Assistant Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI, Bluetooth Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual: X

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point Google TV with a wide range of apps Requires strong internet connection for streaming 4K content Dolby Vision and HDR 10 for vibrant visuals Limited internal storage

Also read: Best 40 inch smart TVs in India: Our top 8 picks for an immersive viewing experience

7. Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-43MX660DX offers exceptional picture quality and smart features. Its 4K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate provide sharp and smooth visuals. With the 4K Colour Engine, Hexa Chroma Drive, and Dolby Digital sound, enjoy an immersive viewing experience. The Google TV interface offers easy access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi. The TV also features Google Assistant, allowing for voice control and seamless integration into your smart home setup.

Specifications of Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 43 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Smart TV Features: Google TV, Built-In WiFi, Screen Mirroring, Google Assistant Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, Bluetooth Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Digital, Audio Booster+

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K resolution Limited to 20 Watts sound output Google TV with a wide range of apps High price point Hexa Chroma Drive for vibrant colours Bulky dimensions

8. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

The Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV features a vibrant 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, this TV delivers stunning clarity and smooth visuals. Enjoy enhanced audio with 36 Watts output and Dolby Atmos support, offering dynamic sound across various modes like Stadium, Standard, Movie, Music, and Speech. With features like Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant, and personalised content recommendations, this TV offers a smart and intuitive viewing experience.

Specifications of Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 50 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Sound: 36 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos, High Fidelity Speakers Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant, Voice-enabled Smart Remote Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Large dimensions may not fit smaller spaces Dolby Atmos and 36 Watts output for rich audio Higher price point Google TV with a wide range of supported apps Requires strong internet for optimal performance Advanced display features like Dolby Vision, HDR10 Complex setup for those unfamiliar with smart TVs

Also read: Best Sony smart TV for your living room: Top 7 options for immersive entertainment and stunning visuals

9. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Enjoy cinematic brilliance with the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L. Boasting a crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, this TV delivers lifelike visuals with stunning clarity and smooth motion. Its X1 4K Processor and 4K HDR technology enhance every detail, while Motion Flow XR100 ensures fluid action scenes. The TV's sound system features 20 Watts output, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase, and eARC input for immersive audio experiences. With three HDMI ports and two USB ports, connect your gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and other devices easily. The TV also features a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, ensuring everyone in the room gets a great view.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Voice Search, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, HDMI, USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point Google TV and Chromecast for easy content streaming Large size may not fit smaller spaces Dolby Audio and Clear Phase for enhanced sound Complex setup for those unfamiliar with smart TVs Wide viewing angle ensures great visibility Requires strong internet for optimal performance

Top 3 features of the best smart TVs on Amazon Sale

Best TVs on Amazon Sale Screen Size Resolution Special Features Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32 inches 720p (HD Ready) Fire OS 7, Voice Remote with Alexa, DTH Integration VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 32 inches 720p (HD Ready) Frameless Design, Built-in Wi-Fi, Android MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 32 inches 720p (HD Ready) Google TV, Voice Control, Screen Mirroring LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32 inches 720p (HD Ready) Web OS, Slim LED Design, Screen Mirroring Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Fire OS 7, Voice Remote with Alexa, 178-degree viewing angle Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Dolby Vision, HDR 10 Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Hexa Chroma Drive, Dolby Digital Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 40 inches Full HD (1080p) Google TV, Dolby Atmos, 36 Watts Output

Also read: Best 40 inch smart TVs in India: Our top 8 picks for an immersive viewing experience

Best value for money TV on Amazon Sale

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S stands out as the best value for money during the Amazon sale. Offering a sleek frameless design, it enhances any space with modern aesthetics. Its 720p resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate ensure sharp, vibrant visuals ideal for everyday viewing. Built-in Wi-Fi and Android support bring seamless access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. With robust stereo sound and versatile display modes, it delivers an immersive entertainment experience. At an affordable price point, despite its limitations like a single HDMI port and 720p resolution, it remains a top choice for smart TV seekers.

Best overall TV on Amazon Sale

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN emerges as the best overall TV choice with its impressive features and affordability. Boasting a vibrant LED display and 720p resolution, it ensures crisp visuals and smooth viewing experiences. Powered by Fire OS 7, it offers seamless access to a vast library of apps including Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube, controlled effortlessly with a voice remote featuring Alexa. Dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports enhance flexibility. With Dolby Audio support, it delivers immersive sound quality. Despite its 720p limitation and modest RAM, it remains a standout option for smart TV enthusiasts.

Factors to consider while choosing the best smart TVs

When choosing the best smart TV, consider the following factors:

Display Quality: Look for a TV with at least Full HD (1080p) resolution for sharp images. Higher resolutions like 4K offer even better clarity. Smart Features: Check for operating systems like Android TV, Fire TV, or Tizen, which provide access to various apps and streaming services. Voice control and compatibility with smart home devices add convenience. Connectivity: Ensure the TV has adequate HDMI and USB ports for connecting devices like gaming consoles and streaming devices. Built-in Wi-Fi with dual-band support ensures stable internet connectivity. Sound Quality: Look for TVs with good audio output and features like Dolby Audio or DTS Virtual for enhanced sound immersion. Size and Placement: Choose a screen size suitable for your viewing distance and room size. Consider factors like wall-mount compatibility and stand design. HDR Support: High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances contrast and colour accuracy, providing a more vibrant viewing experience. Budget: Set a budget that balances features and quality. Smart TVs vary widely in price based on size, brand, and features. Reviews and Reputation: Read user reviews and check the reputation of the brand for reliability, customer service, and longevity. Energy Efficiency: Look for TVs with Energy Star ratings to save on electricity costs over time.

Similar articles for you to read

Best 8K Smart TVs for an immersive viewing experience: Top 6 picks that will keep you hooked to the TV

Best Sony smart TV for your living room: Top 7 options for immersive entertainment and stunning visuals

Redefine home viewing with the best LG smart TVs: Explore our top 6 picks with cutting-edge features

Best 43 inch smart TV: Choose from top 8 picks for optimal viewing and gaming experiences at home

FAQs on best smart TVs

What is a Smart TV?

A Smart TV is a television that connects to the internet, allowing access to apps, streaming services, and online content directly on the TV screen.

What can I do with a Smart TV?

With a Smart TV, you can stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix and Prime Video, browse the web, play games, and use social media platforms.

Do I need special equipment to use a Smart TV?

You typically need a stable internet connection and may want additional devices like a wireless router for Wi-Fi connectivity or HDMI cables for connecting external devices.

Can I use my smartphone with a Smart TV?

Yes, many Smart TVs support screen mirroring or casting, allowing you to display content from your smartphone or tablet onto the TV screen.

Are Smart TVs secure?

Smart TVs can be secure if you keep their software updated and use strong passwords for your accounts. It's also advisable to enable any built-in security features provided by the manufacturer.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.